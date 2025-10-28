Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

6 minute read

28 October 2025

01:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Try the recipe of the day: stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate, a delightful treat from Nicolas Thoenen.

Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Picture: iStock

A quality dark chocolate is considered a superfood because the cacao it’s made from is rich in antioxidants and beneficial nutrients like magnesium, iron and flavonoids.

These compounds have been linked to potential benefits for heart health, brain function, and more. 

However, it is important to choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, with minimal sugar and additives, to reap these benefits.  

This is the message from Nicolas Thoenen, a dynamic Swiss businessman whose love affair with chocolate brought him to South Africa and has earned him the affectionate nickname of this country’s own Willy Wonka.

Thoenen – who first came to this country as the founding CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli’s South African subsidiary – now brings the Spanish premium chocolate brand Valor into the country, allowing consumers to have their chocolate and eat it too!

Thoenen shares some of his sweet treat recipes, perfect for summer and the upcoming festive season.

Ingredients

  • 10/14 medjool dates
  • 80ml (⅓ cup) no added salt and sugar peanut butter (or other nut butter) – may need slightly more if dates are large
  • 10/14 walnuts
  • 100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • Optional: crushed nuts or sea salt flakes (Maldon)

Instructions

  • Line a large baking tray with parchment paper (to ensure dates don’t stick).
  • Slice open each date and remove pit. Place on tray.
  • Spoon a teaspoon of peanut butter into the middle of each. Push in a walnut and close the date.
  • Chill the filled dates for 10-15 minutes.
  • While the dates are chilling, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a bowl over simmering water.
  • Dip each date into the chocolate to coat using a fork. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt or crushed nuts if desired.
  • Chill the dates in the fridge for 30 minutes or until the chocolate is set.

Marshmallow and Berry Kebabs

Ingredients

RELATED ARTICLES

  • 8 wooden kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes beforehand
  • 24 large strawberries or raspberries, lightly rinsed
  • Optional: 8 pink and white marshmallows

Chocolate Sauce:

  • 100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 250ml (1 cup) cream

Instructions

Start off by making the sauce. Combine the chocolate with the cream in a heatproof glass bowl and microwave on medium for two minutes, then stir and repeat until the chocolate has melted.

Divide the berries and marshmallows, if using, between the kebab sticks, threading them alternately. A good idea is to lightly char the kebabs over a very low fire at the end of the braai or under the grill by placing kebabs on greaseproof paper on a pan and spraying them with non-stick cooking spray, so they don’t stick.

Serve immediately, generously drizzled with the chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hot Chocolate Sauce

(Makes 12)

Ingredients

1 litre quality vanilla ice cream – you can use yoghurt or sugar-free ice cream

24 sugar-free vanilla biscuits

Chocolate Sauce:

100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

15ml (1 tbsp) brandy, optional

Using an ice cream scoop, shape 12 ice cream balls. Place on a tray sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and freeze till just hardened.

Spread out 12 biscuits on a baking tray. Place a ball of ice cream on each biscuit. Cover with another biscuit, press down, and re-freeze.

Make the sauce by combining the chocolate, cream, and brandy, if using, in a heatproof glass bowl and microwave on medium for 2 minutes, then stir. Repeat until the chocolate has melted.

Remove the biscuits from the freezer five minutes before serving. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and serve immediately.

Print

Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Thoenen shares some of his sweet treat recipes, perfect for summer and the upcoming festive season.

  • Author: Nicolas Thoenen
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 30 minutes
  • Total Time: 45 minutes
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Bake
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • 10/14 medjool dates
  • 80ml (⅓ cup) no added salt and sugar peanut butter (or other nut butter) – may need slightly more if dates are large
  • 10/14 walnuts
  • 100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • Optional: crushed nuts or sea salt flakes (Maldon)

Instructions

  1. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper (to ensure dates don’t stick).
  2. Slice open each date and remove pit. Place on tray.
  3. Spoon a teaspoon of peanut butter into the middle of each. Push in a walnut and close the date.
  4. Chill the filled dates for 10-15 minutes.
  5. While the dates are chilling, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a bowl over simmering water.
  6. Dip each date into the chocolate to coat using a fork. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt or crushed nuts if desired.
  7. Chill the dates in the fridge for 30 minutes or until the chocolate is set.

Print

Marshmallow and Berry Kebabs

  • Author: Nicolas Thoenen
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 5 minutes
  • Total Time: 10 minutes
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: grill
  • Cuisine: moroccan

Ingredients

Scale
  • 8 wooden kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes beforehand
  • 24 large strawberries or raspberries, lightly rinsed
  • Optional: 8 pink and white marshmallows

Chocolate Sauce:

  • 100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  • 250ml (1 cup) cream

Instructions

  1. Start off by making the sauce. Combine the chocolate with the cream in a heatproof glass bowl and microwave on medium for two minutes, then stir and repeat until the chocolate has melted.
  2. Divide the berries and marshmallows, if using, between the kebab sticks, threading them alternately. A good idea is to lightly char the kebabs over a very low fire at the end of the braai or under the grill by placing kebabs on greaseproof paper on a pan and spraying them with non-stick cooking spray, so they don’t stick.
  3. Serve immediately, generously drizzled with the chocolate sauce.

Print

Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hot Chocolate Sauce

  • Author: Nicolas Thoenen
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 45 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Freeze
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

Scale
  1. 1 litre quality vanilla ice cream – you can use yoghurt or sugar-free ice cream
  2. 24 sugar-free vanilla biscuits
  3. Chocolate Sauce:
  4. 100g (slab) Valor 85% or 70% cacao 0% added sugar dark chocolate, broken into pieces
  5. 250ml (1 cup) fresh cream
  6. 15ml (1 tbsp) brandy, optional

Instructions

  1. Using an ice cream scoop, shape 12 ice cream balls. Place on a tray sprayed with non-stick cooking spray and freeze till just hardened.
  2. Spread out 12 biscuits on a baking tray. Place a ball of ice cream on each biscuit. Cover with another biscuit, press down, and re-freeze.
  3. Make the sauce by combining the chocolate, cream, and brandy, if using, in a heatproof glass bowl and microwave on medium for 2 minutes, then stir. Repeat until the chocolate has melted.
  4. Remove the biscuits from the freezer five minutes before serving. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and serve immediately.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now