Recipe of the day: Turkey meatloaf
Get ready for a delicious twist on classic meatloaf with our easy herb turkey meatloaf! It is packed with tasty ingredients and herbs.
Homemade Turkey meatloaf. Picture: iStock
Say goodbye to plain dinners and hello to a meal that’s easy to make and impossible to resist.
Tonight, dive into making this easy herb turkey meatloaf and turn your ordinary dinner into a delight!
How to make a Turkey meatloaf
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter (or margarine)
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 453g ground turkey
- 1⁄2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)
- 3 ⁄4 cup catsup
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 ⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Method
- Melt butter in a skillet.
- Cook onion and garlic in melted butter for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Place mixture in a large bowl to cool for 5 minutes.
- Combine turkey, bread crumbs, egg, 1/4 cup of the katchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper with onion mixture.
- Press meatloaf into an 8×4-inch loaf pan.
- Spread remaining catsup on top.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 50-55 minutes.
- (Internal temperature should reach 165 degrees.) Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Turkey meatloaf
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 1 hour
- Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Yield: 5 1x
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: Roast
- Cuisine: American
