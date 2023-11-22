Recipes

Recipe of the day: Turkey meatloaf

Get ready for a delicious twist on classic meatloaf with our easy herb turkey meatloaf! It is packed with tasty ingredients and herbs.

Homemade Turkey meatloaf

Homemade Turkey meatloaf. Picture: iStock

Say goodbye to plain dinners and hello to a meal that’s easy to make and impossible to resist.

Tonight, dive into making this easy herb turkey meatloaf and turn your ordinary dinner into a delight!

How to make a Turkey meatloaf

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter (or margarine)
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 453g ground turkey
  • 1⁄2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)
  • 3 ⁄4 cup catsup
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 ⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

Method

  1. Melt butter in a skillet.
  2. Cook onion and garlic in melted butter for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Place mixture in a large bowl to cool for 5 minutes.
  4. Combine turkey, bread crumbs, egg, 1/4 cup of the katchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper with onion mixture.
  5. Press meatloaf into an 8×4-inch loaf pan.
  6. Spread remaining catsup on top.
  7. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 50-55 minutes.
  8. (Internal temperature should reach 165 degrees.) Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

