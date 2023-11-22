Recipe of the day: Turkey meatloaf

Get ready for a delicious twist on classic meatloaf with our easy herb turkey meatloaf! It is packed with tasty ingredients and herbs.

Say goodbye to plain dinners and hello to a meal that’s easy to make and impossible to resist.

Tonight, dive into making this easy herb turkey meatloaf and turn your ordinary dinner into a delight!

How to make a Turkey meatloaf

Homemade turkey meatloaf. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter (or margarine)

1 cup onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 453g ground turkey

1⁄2 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg (or 1/4 cup egg substitute)

3 ⁄4 cup catsup

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

3 ⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

Method

Melt butter in a skillet. Cook onion and garlic in melted butter for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place mixture in a large bowl to cool for 5 minutes. Combine turkey, bread crumbs, egg, 1/4 cup of the katchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper with onion mixture. Press meatloaf into an 8×4-inch loaf pan. Spread remaining catsup on top. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 50-55 minutes. (Internal temperature should reach 165 degrees.) Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

