Easy Friday dinner idea: Corned beef, onion and pineapple pizza

We also share an easy no-yeast pizza dough recipe, that only takes 10 minutes to prepare.

After a long day at the office no one really feels like spending a lot of time in the kitchen, and usually get takeout. But with the recent petrol price increase and electricity tariff hike, you also need to watch your budget closely. That doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza Fridays, you can make your own pizza at home that will probably cost half of what you would normally pay when you order in. We found this delicious corned beef, onion and pineapple pizza recipe for you to try.

If you don’t want to make your own pizza dough, you can buy pizza bases from any large retailer, but this 10-minute no-yeast pizza dough recipe is guaranteed to taste much better.

Corned beef, onion and pineapple pizza

Ingredients

1 can Bull Brand corned meat

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 x 440g can pineapple pieces

1 red onion, chopped into medium chunks

100g grated cheese

1 tsp Hinds Spices mixed herbs

2 x Pizza Bases (or use the pizza dough recipe below to make your own)

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C Place your pizza bases on a lightly floured board or a clean kitchen counter. Spread the tomato paste onto the surface of the dough leaving a 1cm space around the edge. Top with Hinds Spices mixed herbs and cheese. In a frying pan, fry the Bull Brand corned meat until brown. Season to taste and evenly spread onto the pizza base. Place the pineapple pieces onto the pizza and the chunks of red onion, and then place them into the oven to bake for 15 minutes until the dough base is cooked and crispy. Garnish and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from www.bullbrand.co.za

Easy no-yeast pizza

Ingredients

4 teaspoons Snowflake Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoons Salt

1/2 teaspoons Sugar

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

250ml Water at room temperature

350g Snowflake Cake Wheat or White Bread Wheat Flour

Method

Preheat oven to 250°C with shelf on upper rack and coat pizza pan or baking tray lightly with oil or non-stick spray. Prepare sauce, cheese and toppings and set aside. Place dry ingredients in a bowl, mix to combine with a rubber spatula. Add water and olive oil, mix until flour is incorporated as best as you can. Dust work surface with extra flour, tip dough out. Dust dough with flour and knead for 3 to 4 minutes until smooth, adding more flour only if required. When soft and elastic, divide in half, shape each piece of dough into a ball and roll out into 30cm discs. Transfer to pizza pan, preferably with holes (for crisper base), or baking tray. Pull from the centre to fill the pan to the edge and avoid pinching. Top with your favourite sauce, toppings, herbs and cheese of choice. Bake for around 10 minutes, until edges are crisp and golden.

*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za

