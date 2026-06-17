Recipe of the day: Chakalaka bone soup that is perfect for winter

Enjoy a bowlful of comfort that's both nourishing and deeply satisfying.

Chakalaka bone soup is a hearty and flavourful dish that brings together the robust taste of beef bones and the spicy zest of chakalaka, a beloved South African relish.

Packed with wholesome vegetables and aromatic spices, this soup is perfect for warming up on chilly days.

Ingredients

1 kg beef bones (e.g., marrow bones, short ribs, or neck pieces)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

45 ml (3 Tbsp) all-purpose flour

60 ml (4 Tbsp) cooking oil

1 onion, cut into chunks

1 green pepper, cut into chunks

2 celery sticks, cut into chunks

2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic (or 2 cloves, minced)

1 can Chakalaka

2 litres beef stock (prepared from cubes, powder, or carton)

Method

1. Prepare beef: Season the beef bones generously with salt and pepper. Gently toss them in the flour until lightly coated.

2. Brown the bones: Heat the cooking oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven (a potjie pot works well). Brown the beef bones in batches over high heat until well-sealed and dark golden brown. 3. Remove the browned beef bones from the pot and set them aside.

4. Sauté vegetables: Add the onion, green pepper, celery, and carrots to the pot (using the same oil and fond from the bones). Sauté for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the crushed garlic during the last minute.

5. Build the stew: Return the browned beef bones to the pot. Add the diced potatoes, the entire can of chakalaka, and the 2L of beef stock. Bring the stew to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to the absolute lowest setting. Cover the pot tightly with a lid.

6. Slow cook: Simmer the stew for a minimum of 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat is falling off the bones and the vegetables are very soft. The long simmering time ensures maximum flavour development.

7. Final check: Taste and adjust the seasoning (salt and pepper). If the stew is too thick, add a little more stock or water. If it is too thin, simmer uncovered for the last 15 minutes. Serve hot.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za