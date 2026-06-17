Recipe of the day: Chakalaka bone soup that is perfect for winter

Enjoy a bowlful of comfort that's both nourishing and deeply satisfying.
Chakalaka bone soup is a hearty and flavourful dish that brings together the robust taste of beef bones and the spicy zest of chakalaka, a beloved South African relish.
Packed with wholesome vegetables and aromatic spices, this soup is perfect for warming up on chilly days.
Ingredients
- 1 kg beef bones (e.g., marrow bones, short ribs, or neck pieces)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 45 ml (3 Tbsp) all-purpose flour
- 60 ml (4 Tbsp) cooking oil
- 1 onion, cut into chunks
- 1 green pepper, cut into chunks
- 2 celery sticks, cut into chunks
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic (or 2 cloves, minced)
- 1 can Chakalaka
- 2 litres beef stock (prepared from cubes, powder, or carton)
Method
1. Prepare beef: Season the beef bones generously with salt and pepper. Gently toss them in the flour until lightly coated.
2. Brown the bones: Heat the cooking oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven (a potjie pot works well). Brown the beef bones in batches over high heat until well-sealed and dark golden brown. 3. Remove the browned beef bones from the pot and set them aside.
4. Sauté vegetables: Add the onion, green pepper, celery, and carrots to the pot (using the same oil and fond from the bones). Sauté for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the crushed garlic during the last minute.
5. Build the stew: Return the browned beef bones to the pot. Add the diced potatoes, the entire can of chakalaka, and the 2L of beef stock. Bring the stew to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to the absolute lowest setting. Cover the pot tightly with a lid.
6. Slow cook: Simmer the stew for a minimum of 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat is falling off the bones and the vegetables are very soft. The long simmering time ensures maximum flavour development.
7. Final check: Taste and adjust the seasoning (salt and pepper). If the stew is too thick, add a little more stock or water. If it is too thin, simmer uncovered for the last 15 minutes. Serve hot.
- Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za
Recipe of the day: KOO Chakalaka bone soup
Enjoy a bowlful of comfort that’s both nourishing and deeply satisfying.
Ingredients
- 1 kg beef bones (e.g., marrow bones, short ribs, or neck pieces)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 45 ml (3 Tbsp) all-purpose flour
- 60 ml (4 Tbsp) cooking oil
- 1 onion, cut into chunks
- 1 green pepper, cut into chunks
- 2 celery sticks, cut into chunks
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
- 2 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) crushed garlic (or 2 cloves, minced)
- 1 can KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka
- 2 L beef stock (prepared from cubes, powder, or carton)
Instructions
1. Prepare beef: Season the beef bones generously with salt and pepper. Gently toss them in the flour until lightly coated.
2. Brown the bones: Heat the cooking oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven (a potjie pot works well). Brown the beef bones in batches over high heat until well-sealed and dark golden brown. 3. Remove the browned beef bones from the pot and set them aside.
4. Sauté vegetables: Add the onion, green pepper, celery, and carrots to the pot (using the same oil and fond from the bones). Sauté for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the crushed garlic during the last minute.
5. Build the stew: Return the browned beef bones to the pot. Add the diced potatoes, the entire can of KOO Mild and Spicy Chakalaka, and the 2 L of beef stock. Bring the stew to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to the absolute lowest setting. Cover the pot tightly with a lid.
6. Slow cook: Simmer the stew for a minimum of 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meat is falling off the bones and the vegetables are very soft. The long simmering time ensures maximum flavour development.
7. Final check: Taste and adjust the seasoning (salt and pepper). If the stew is too thick, add a little more stock or water. If it is too thin, simmer uncovered for the last 15 minutes. Serve hot.