A budget recipe for a mid-month snack.
Delicious meals don’t need to break the bank. This recipe is proof that with a little creativity and a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying, flavourful dish without spending a fortune.
Perfect for busy weeknights or anyone looking to save money without compromising on taste, this budget-friendly recipe delivers value and taste, making it a staple for affordable home cooking.
Serves: 4 for R100
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper
- 3 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves
- 500ml (2 cups) leftover roast or grilled chicken, shredded
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 125ml (½ cup) white cheddar, finely grated
- Caesar salad dressing, to serve
Method:
- Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the lettuce between 4 serving plates and divide the chicken, egg, onion, and cheddar between the cups. Serve with the dressing.
Tip:
- Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.
Variations:
- White cheddar can be replaced with normal cheddar. Use butter lettuce or the smaller, inner leaves of iceberg lettuce instead of baby gem lettuce.
-Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Leftover chicken and egg salad cups
Delicious meals don’t need to break the bank. This recipe is proof that with a little creativity and a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying, flavorful dish without spending a fortune.
Perfect for busy weeknights or anyone looking to save money without compromising on taste, this budget-friendly recipe delivers maximum value and taste, making it a staple for affordable home cooking.
Ingredients
-
- 4 eggs
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- 3 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves
-
- 500 ml (2 cups) leftover roast or grilled chicken, shredded
-
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
-
- 125 ml (½ cup) white cheddar, finely grated
-
- Caesar salad dressing, to serve
Instructions
- Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the lettuce between 4 serving plates and divide the chicken, egg, onion, and cheddar between the cups. Serve with the dressing.