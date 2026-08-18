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Recipe of the day: Leftover chicken and egg salad cups

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

18 August 2026

04:02 pm

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A budget recipe for a mid-month snack.

Leftover Chicken and Egg Salad Cups recipe

Picture: Supplied

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Delicious meals don’t need to break the bank. This recipe is proof that with a little creativity and a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying, flavourful dish without spending a fortune.

Perfect for busy weeknights or anyone looking to save money without compromising on taste, this budget-friendly recipe delivers value and taste, making it a staple for affordable home cooking.

Serves: 4 for R100

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves
  • 500ml (2 cups) leftover roast or grilled chicken, shredded
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 125ml (½ cup) white cheddar, finely grated
  • Caesar salad dressing, to serve

Method:

  1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Divide the lettuce between 4 serving plates and divide the chicken, egg, onion, and cheddar between the cups. Serve with the dressing.

Tip:

  • Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.

Variations:

  • White cheddar can be replaced with normal cheddar. Use butter lettuce or the smaller, inner leaves of iceberg lettuce instead of baby gem lettuce.

-Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.za

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Recipe of the day: Leftover chicken and egg salad cups

Leftover Chicken and Egg Salad Cups recipe

Delicious meals don’t need to break the bank. This recipe is proof that with a little creativity and a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying, flavorful dish without spending a fortune.

Perfect for busy weeknights or anyone looking to save money without compromising on taste, this budget-friendly recipe delivers maximum value and taste, making it a staple for affordable home cooking.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 4 eggs

    • Salt and pepper

    • 3 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves

    • 500 ml (2 cups) leftover roast or grilled chicken, shredded

    • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

    • 125 ml (½ cup) white cheddar, finely grated

    • Caesar salad dressing, to serve

Instructions

  1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.

  2. Divide the lettuce between 4 serving plates and divide the chicken, egg, onion, and cheddar between the cups. Serve with the dressing.

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