Recipe of the day: Leftover chicken and egg salad cups

A budget recipe for a mid-month snack.

Delicious meals don’t need to break the bank. This recipe is proof that with a little creativity and a few simple ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying, flavourful dish without spending a fortune.

Perfect for busy weeknights or anyone looking to save money without compromising on taste, this budget-friendly recipe delivers value and taste, making it a staple for affordable home cooking.

Serves: 4 for R100

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

3 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves

500ml (2 cups) leftover roast or grilled chicken, shredded

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

125ml (½ cup) white cheddar, finely grated

Caesar salad dressing, to serve

Method:

Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the lettuce between 4 serving plates and divide the chicken, egg, onion, and cheddar between the cups. Serve with the dressing.

Tip:

Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan on making boiled eggs.

Variations:

White cheddar can be replaced with normal cheddar. Use butter lettuce or the smaller, inner leaves of iceberg lettuce instead of baby gem lettuce.

-Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.za