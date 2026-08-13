Recipe of the Day: Oats with miso caramel and toasted almonds

International Relaxation Day: Start your morning with a comforting bowl of creamy oats, sweet-and-savoury miso caramel and crunchy toasted almonds.

There is a reason baking and cooking can feel so therapeutic. The slow, deliberate process of stirring, chopping and preparing food by hand can offer a welcome pause from the rush of everyday life. This comforting breakfast combines creamy oats with a glossy miso caramel and toasted almonds for a satisfying start to the day.

With International Relaxation Day taking place on 15 August, Wayne Blake, Group Food & Beverage Manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, is encouraging home cooks to embrace recipes that make preparing and enjoying food part of the relaxation process.

Oats with miso caramel and toasted almonds recipe

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

For the oats:

200g rolled oats

500ml milk or oat milk

Pinch of salt

For the miso caramel:

15g butter

30ml honey

15ml white miso

For the topping:

A handful of roughly chopped almonds

Optional: fresh blueberries

Method

Place the rolled oats, milk or oat milk and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook slowly for about 10 minutes, stirring regularly, until the oats are thick and creamy. While the oats are cooking, melt the butter in a small pan over medium heat. Continue cooking until it turns golden and develops a nutty aroma. Add the honey and white miso to the butter and stir until combined. Cook for about two minutes, until glossy and caramel-like. In a dry pan, toast the chopped almonds until golden and fragrant, taking care not to burn them. Spoon the creamy oats into bowls and drizzle generously with the miso caramel. Finish with the toasted almonds and, if desired, a handful of fresh blueberries.

Wayne’s tip

Blake recommends using white miso, which has a milder flavour and is widely available at delis and supermarkets. Avoid darker miso varieties, as their stronger flavour can overpower the caramel.

For an extra fruity finish, add blueberries, which are rich in antioxidants and can complement the sweet-and-savoury flavours of the dish.

The appeal of this recipe goes beyond the finished bowl. From slowly stirring the oats to watching the butter turn golden and toasting the almonds, each step encourages you to slow down and focus on the process.

So, on 15 August and any other morning, put the kettle on, take your time and turn breakfast into a moment of relaxation.

– Recipe supplied by ANEW Hotels & Resorts.