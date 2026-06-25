Raise your glass Bafana, to victory with this festive World Cup Winter Irish Coffee!
Blending rich coffee, smooth Irish whiskey, and a hint of sweetness is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful game on cold winter nights.
Warm, comforting and spirited, this delightful drink makes every goal and gathering a little more special.
Cheers to champions and cosy celebrations!
Mix your own.
Ingredients
- 100ml filtered coffee
- 1tsp salted caramel
- dash of thickened cream
- Garnish: shortbread
What You Need
- Tempered glass
- Barspoon
- Grater
35ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
Method
Warm your mug: Fill your tempered glass with hot water for a few seconds to warm it up, then pour the water out
Combine: Pour the Johnnie Walker, filtered coffee, and salted caramel into the warm glass.
Stir: Give the mix a good, gentle stir, so all the caramel dissolves into the liquid.
Add the cream: Place the back of a small spoon near the surface of the coffee.
Slowly pour the thickened cream over the spoon and onto the drink. This stops the cream from sinking and creates a beautiful layer on top.
Garnish: Take your piece of shortbread and grate it directly over the cream to finish.
– Recipe supplied by Jonnie WalkerPrint
Recipe of the day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee
Blending rich coffee, smooth Irish whiskey, and a hint of sweetness is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful game on cold winter nights.
Warm, comforting and spirited, this delightful drink makes every goal and gathering a little more special.
Cheers to champions and cosy celebrations!
Mix your own.
Ingredients
-
- 100ml filtered coffee
-
- 1tsp salted caramel
-
- dash of thickened cream
-
- Garnish: shortbread
What You Need
-
- Tempered glass
-
- Barspoon
-
- Grater
Instructions
Warm your mug: Fill your tempered glass with hot water for a few seconds to warm it up, then pour the water out
Combine: Pour the Johnnie Walker, filtered coffee, and salted caramel into the warm glass.
Stir: Give the mix a good, gentle stir so all the caramel dissolves into the liquid.
Add the cream: Place the back of a small spoon near the surface of the coffee.
Slowly pour the thickened cream over the spoon and onto the drink. This stops the cream from sinking and creates a beautiful layer on top.
Garnish: Take your piece of shortbread and grate it directly over the cream to finish.