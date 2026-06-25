Recipe of the day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee

Raise your glass Bafana, to victory with this festive World Cup Winter Irish Coffee!

Blending rich coffee, smooth Irish whiskey, and a hint of sweetness is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful game on cold winter nights.

Warm, comforting and spirited, this delightful drink makes every goal and gathering a little more special.

Cheers to champions and cosy celebrations!

Mix your own.

Ingredients

100ml filtered coffee

1tsp salted caramel

dash of thickened cream

Garnish: shortbread

What You Need

Tempered glass

Barspoon

Grater

35ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

Method

Warm your mug: Fill your tempered glass with hot water for a few seconds to warm it up, then pour the water out

Combine: Pour the Johnnie Walker, filtered coffee, and salted caramel into the warm glass.

Stir: Give the mix a good, gentle stir, so all the caramel dissolves into the liquid.

Add the cream: Place the back of a small spoon near the surface of the coffee.

Slowly pour the thickened cream over the spoon and onto the drink. This stops the cream from sinking and creates a beautiful layer on top.

Garnish: Take your piece of shortbread and grate it directly over the cream to finish.

– Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker