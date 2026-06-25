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Recipe of the Day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

25 June 2026

05:30 pm

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Raise your glass Bafana, to victory with this festive World Cup Winter Irish Coffee!

Recipe of the Day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee

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Blending rich coffee, smooth Irish whiskey, and a hint of sweetness is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful game on cold winter nights.

Warm, comforting and spirited, this delightful drink makes every goal and gathering a little more special.

Cheers to champions and cosy celebrations!

Mix your own.

Ingredients

  • 100ml filtered coffee
  • 1tsp salted caramel
  • dash of thickened cream
  • Garnish: shortbread

What You Need

  • Tempered glass
  • Barspoon
  • Grater

35ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

Method

Warm your mug: Fill your tempered glass with hot water for a few seconds to warm it up, then pour the water out

Combine: Pour the Johnnie Walker, filtered coffee, and salted caramel into the warm glass.

Stir: Give the mix a good, gentle stir, so all the caramel dissolves into the liquid.

Add the cream: Place the back of a small spoon near the surface of the coffee.

Slowly pour the thickened cream over the spoon and onto the drink. This stops the cream from sinking and creates a beautiful layer on top.

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Garnish: Take your piece of shortbread and grate it directly over the cream to finish.

– Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker

Print

Recipe of the day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee

Recipe of the Day: Celebratory World Cup Winter Irish Coffee

Blending rich coffee, smooth Irish whiskey, and a hint of sweetness is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful game on cold winter nights.

Warm, comforting and spirited, this delightful drink makes every goal and gathering a little more special.

Cheers to champions and cosy celebrations!

Mix your own.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 100ml filtered coffee

    • 1tsp salted caramel

    • dash of thickened cream

    • Garnish: shortbread

What You Need

    • Tempered glass

    • Barspoon

    • Grater

Instructions

Warm your mug: Fill your tempered glass with hot water for a few seconds to warm it up, then pour the water out

Combine: Pour the Johnnie Walker, filtered coffee, and salted caramel into the warm glass.

Stir: Give the mix a good, gentle stir so all the caramel dissolves into the liquid.

Add the cream: Place the back of a small spoon near the surface of the coffee.

Slowly pour the thickened cream over the spoon and onto the drink. This stops the cream from sinking and creates a beautiful layer on top.

Garnish: Take your piece of shortbread and grate it directly over the cream to finish.

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