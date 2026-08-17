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Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday pap and egg cups

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

17 August 2026

12:53 pm

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Cut out meat and try something different with these pap and egg cups

pap and egg cups recipe

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Kickstart your week with our meat-free Monday recipe: pap and egg cups! This quick, wholesome breakfast or brunch option is perfect for those seeking a meatless meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour. Creamy pap forms the base, topped with perfectly baked eggs and a sprinkle of herbs for added freshness.

Whether you’re vegetarian or just looking to try something new, this recipe by SApoultry.co.za makes a delicious, satisfying start to your day.

Makes: 12 cups

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients for the pap

  • 375ml water
  • 250ml maize meal
  • 15ml (1 tbsp) butter
  • 250ml mozzarella cheese, grated, plus extra for sprinkling
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh chives, snipped
  • Salt, to taste

Ingredients for the cups

  • 6 large eggs
  • 80ml (1/3 cup) milk
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 250g bacon bits, pan-fried

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180° and lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tray.
  2. For the pap, bring the water to a boil, gradually add the maize meal, whisk until well combined, then cover and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter, cheese, chives, salt, and pepper. Stir until the butter has melted.
  3. Press 15ml (1 tbsp) of the pap into each muffin hole and set aside.
  4. Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, then pour over the pap layer in the muffin tray. Sprinkle with a little extra cheese and bake until set and golden, about 20 minutes. Serve while still warm.
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Recipe of the day: Meat-Free Monday pap and egg cups

pap and egg cups recipe

Kickstart your week with our Meat-Free Monday recipe: Pap and Egg Cups! This quick, wholesome breakfast or brunch option is perfect for those seeking a meatless meal that doesn’t skimp on flavor. Creamy pap forms the base, topped with perfectly baked eggs and a sprinkle of herbs for added freshness.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Ingredients for the pap

    • 375ml water

    • 250ml maize meal

    • 15ml (1 tbsp) butter

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 250ml mozzarella cheese, grated, plus extra for sprinkling

    • 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh chives, snipped

    • Salt, to taste

Ingredients for the cups

    • 80ml (1/3 cup) milk

    • Salt and pepper, to taste

    • 250g bacon bits, pan-fried

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180° and lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tray.

  2. For the pap, bring the water to a boil, gradually add the maize meal, whisk until well combined, then cover and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter, cheese, chives, salt, and pepper. Stir until the butter has melted.

  3. Press 15ml (1 tbsp.) of the pap into each muffin hole and set aside.

  4. Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, then pour over the pap layer in the muffin tray. Sprinkle with a little extra cheese and bake until set and golden, about 20 minutes. Serve while still warm.

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