Cut out meat and try something different with these pap and egg cups
Kickstart your week with our meat-free Monday recipe: pap and egg cups! This quick, wholesome breakfast or brunch option is perfect for those seeking a meatless meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour. Creamy pap forms the base, topped with perfectly baked eggs and a sprinkle of herbs for added freshness.
Whether you’re vegetarian or just looking to try something new, this recipe by SApoultry.co.za makes a delicious, satisfying start to your day.
Makes: 12 cups
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients for the pap
- 375ml water
- 250ml maize meal
- 15ml (1 tbsp) butter
- 250ml mozzarella cheese, grated, plus extra for sprinkling
- 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh chives, snipped
- Salt, to taste
Ingredients for the cups
- 6 large eggs
- 80ml (1/3 cup) milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 250g bacon bits, pan-fried
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180° and lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tray.
- For the pap, bring the water to a boil, gradually add the maize meal, whisk until well combined, then cover and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter, cheese, chives, salt, and pepper. Stir until the butter has melted.
- Press 15ml (1 tbsp) of the pap into each muffin hole and set aside.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, then pour over the pap layer in the muffin tray. Sprinkle with a little extra cheese and bake until set and golden, about 20 minutes. Serve while still warm.
Recipe of the day: Meat-Free Monday pap and egg cups
Kickstart your week with our Meat-Free Monday recipe: Pap and Egg Cups! This quick, wholesome breakfast or brunch option is perfect for those seeking a meatless meal that doesn’t skimp on flavor. Creamy pap forms the base, topped with perfectly baked eggs and a sprinkle of herbs for added freshness.
Ingredients
Ingredients for the pap
-
- 375ml water
-
- 250ml maize meal
-
- 15ml (1 tbsp) butter
-
- 250ml mozzarella cheese, grated, plus extra for sprinkling
-
- 30ml (2 tbsp) fresh chives, snipped
-
- Salt, to taste
Ingredients for the cups
-
- 6 large eggs
-
- 80ml (1/3 cup) milk
-
- Salt and pepper, to taste
-
- 250g bacon bits, pan-fried
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180° and lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tray.
- For the pap, bring the water to a boil, gradually add the maize meal, whisk until well combined, then cover and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the butter, cheese, chives, salt, and pepper. Stir until the butter has melted.
- Press 15ml (1 tbsp.) of the pap into each muffin hole and set aside.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper, then pour over the pap layer in the muffin tray. Sprinkle with a little extra cheese and bake until set and golden, about 20 minutes. Serve while still warm.