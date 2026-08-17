Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday pap and egg cups

Cut out meat and try something different with these pap and egg cups

Kickstart your week with our meat-free Monday recipe: pap and egg cups! This quick, wholesome breakfast or brunch option is perfect for those seeking a meatless meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour. Creamy pap forms the base, topped with perfectly baked eggs and a sprinkle of herbs for added freshness.

Whether you’re vegetarian or just looking to try something new, this recipe by SApoultry.co.za makes a delicious, satisfying start to your day.

Makes: 12 cups

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients for the pap

375ml water

250ml maize meal

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

250ml mozzarella cheese, grated, plus extra for sprinkling

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh chives, snipped

Salt, to taste

Ingredients for the cups

6 large eggs

80ml (1/3 cup) milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

250g bacon bits, pan-fried

Method