Recipe of the day : Muhammara and mushrooms

Muhammara and mushrooms is a perfect amalgamation of roasted red peppers, walnuts, breadcrumbs, garlic, and a splash of pomegranate molasses.
Muhammara & Mushrooms, Picture Supplied
This vibrant, earthy, and slightly sweet spread is traditionally enjoyed with bread or vegetables.
However, when paired with mushrooms, it opens up a whole new dimension of culinary delight.
Ingredients :
For the muhammara:
- 4 large red bell peppers
- 100 g walnuts
- 30 g fresh breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp Aleppo pepper
- 50ml lemon juice
- 2 tbsp tahini
- ½ tsp sweet smoked paprika
- 2 tsp pomegranate molasses
- 2 tbsp olive oil
For the mushrooms:
- 500 g Portabellini mushrooms, thickly sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 small chilli finely diced
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander chopped
To serve:
- 6 pita breads/flatbreads warmed & charred
- Mixed olives
- Pickled onions
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the Muhammara:
- Heat the oven on grill and move the rack to the upper third.
- Slice the bell peppers into quarters, discarding the core and cutting out any white veins.
- Rub them with a little olive oil and place them on a baking tray.
- Grill in the oven until skins are very charred and flesh is softened, about 15 minutes.
- Transfer the bell peppers to a bowl and cover them tightly with clingfilm so they can steam.
- When cool enough to handle, peel and discard the skins.
- Lightly toast walnuts in a dry pan.
- Keep a small handful (about 20g) aside to crumble on top of the dip before serving.
- Stir in all the spices, and cook for another minute, while stirring constantly, until very fragrant.
- Pour in the tinned tomatoes and sugar.
- Increase the heat to a simmer.
- Add the chickpeas and cook, maintaining a gentle simmer, for about 10–15 minutes, allowing the flavours to develop and the sauce to thicken.
- Pulse bell peppers, toasted walnuts, breadcrumbs, Aleppo pepper, lemon juice, tahini, paprika, pomegranate molasses and olive oil in a food processor until mostly smooth.
- Season the muhammara lightly with salt.
- Plate in a shallow bowl and finish with reserved crumbled walnuts, a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of Aleppo pepper.
For the mushrooms:
The mushroom cooking juices that accumulate at the bottom of the air fryer make an excellent dressing/sauce.
- Place mushrooms in a mixing bowl.
- Drizzle with the olive oil, soy sauce and balsamic.
- Scatter over the garlic, chilli and freshly ground black pepper.
- Toss to coat the mushrooms well in the mixture.
- Preheat air fryer to 190˚C.
- Place mushrooms in the air fryer basket and air fry for 4–5 minutes, depending on their size.
- When golden brown and tender, remove from the air fryer.
Supplied by:mushroominfo.co.za
