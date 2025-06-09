Recipe of the day: Slow-roasted, juicy pork belly

Slow-roasted, juicy pork belly is a culinary delight that captivates with its rich flavours and melt-in-your-mouth texture.

This dish begins with a beautifully seasoned pork belly, generously coated in herbs, spices, and salt.

It’s then cooked slowly at low temperatures, allowing the fat to render and the skin to become crispy. The result is a tender, succulent meat that pairs wonderfully with a variety of sides, from roasted vegetables to creamy mashed potatoes.

Perfect for special occasions or a cosy family dinner, slow-roasted pork belly promises a satisfying experience that leaves everyone wanting more. Enjoy the savoury goodness!

Step aside, ham! This pork belly may very well earn its place on your winter table, says Lorraine Steyl.

Ingredients

1,2kg pork belly

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

2 chopped onions

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup chicken stock

For the sauce:

1 cinnamon stick

4 cloves of garlic

2 star anise

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp sugar

3 Tbsp dark soy sauce

1 Tbsp light soy sauce

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp coriander

½ tsp Chinese five spice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp honey

2 cups of grapes

Method:

Pour hot water over the pork belly and set aside for about 10 minutes. Drain the water and, using a kitchen towel or cloth, tap the meat dry.

Score the pork belly into strips of around 2cm.

Deep-fry the pork belly in vegetable oil until crispy on the outside, and then cut the pork belly up into small cubes.

In a pan, fry the onions and olive oil. Then add all the ingredients for the sauce and cook for five minutes.

Add the meat, onion mixture, spice mixture and chicken stock to the bowl of a slow cooker. Cover and cook for three hours on high.

Serve with your choice of rice and vegetables.