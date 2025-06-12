Recipe of the day: Beef chilli bowl to beat the cold

Warm up with a bowl of beef chilli.

It’s been a bitterly cold week, and there’s nothing better than a hot, tasty meal to warm you up.

Today’s recipe is a simple and hearty beef chilli. It’s full of flavour, easy to make in one pot, and perfect for a cosy night at home.

Beef chilli bowl

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion diced

1 bell pepper seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 chipotle pepper in adobo, minced

3 tablespoons chilli powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound ground beef

1 can fire fire-roasted crushed tomatoes

1 can of diced tomatoes with chiles

2 cans of kidney beans (or black beans), drained and rinsed

1 cup water

Optional toppings: Greek yoghurt, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions

Method

In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed deep pot, add olive oil and heat over medium heat. Once shimmering, add onion and bell pepper and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened, and the onion is translucent. Add garlic and chipotle and cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add the chilli powder, cumin, salt, and pepper and cook 1–2 minutes or until the spices begin to toast and smell fragrant. Add the beef and break up with a spoon. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until no longer pink. Add the tomatoes, beans and water and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, then cover and cook over low heat for 20–25 minutes or until the chilli has thickened. Taste the chilli, adding a pinch more salt and pepper as needed. Top with optional toppings and serve warm.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

