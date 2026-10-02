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Replicate fine dining experience with this beetroot tartare, wasabi sorbet and soy pearls recipe

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By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

4 minute read

2 October 2026

04:55 am

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Chef Donaldson Madubela shares his roasted beetroot tartare with a wasabi and yuzu sorbet and soy pearls. A restaurant plate to make at home.

Beautiful and delicious. Picture Supplied

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Thsi version of the contemporary, fine-dining vegetarian appetizer comes courtesy of Chef Donaldson Madubela, Executive Chef at 54 on Bath.

Ingredients

Beetroot tartare

  • 4 large raw beetroots
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • ¼ tsp salt

Tartare sauce

  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp finely chopped caperberry
  • 1 tsp mustard mayo
  • 1g chives
  • Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  • Wash and rinse the beetroot.
  • Season and roast the beetroot at 160°C for two hours until soft.
  • Allow to cool, then peel two of the beetroots and cut them into 1cm cubes. Reserve the peels and dry them in a dehydrator (or hot box) overnight. These will be used for the beetroot dust to garnish the plate.
  • Peel and blend the remaining beetroot into a purée and season with salt and pepper.
  • Mix all the tartare sauce ingredients with the beetroot purée, then season to taste.

Wasabi sorbet

Ingredients

  • 2 litres sparkling mineral water
  • 85g white wine
  • 85g glucose
  • ½ tsp stabiliser
  • 56g kombu
  • 28g wasabi paste
  • 2 tsp yuzu (Japanese lime) juice

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients and bring to a rapid boil.
  • Boil for 2 minutes, remove from the heat and pour through a mesh strainer immediately.
  • Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Soy Pearls

Ingredients

  • 5g agar agar
  • 100ml fresh orange juice
  • 200ml soy sauce
  • 500ml sunflower oil, frozen

Method

  • Put the soy sauce, orange juice and agar agar in a saucepan and bring to the boil while whisking.
  • While the mixture is still warm, transfer it to a squeeze bottle and drop it into the frozen oil to form pearls.

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