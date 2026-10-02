Replicate fine dining experience with this beetroot tartare, wasabi sorbet and soy pearls recipe

Chef Donaldson Madubela shares his roasted beetroot tartare with a wasabi and yuzu sorbet and soy pearls. A restaurant plate to make at home.
Thsi version of the contemporary, fine-dining vegetarian appetizer comes courtesy of Chef Donaldson Madubela, Executive Chef at 54 on Bath.
Ingredients
Beetroot tartare
- 4 large raw beetroots
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- ¼ tsp salt
Tartare sauce
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp finely chopped caperberry
- 1 tsp mustard mayo
- 1g chives
- Pinch of salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Wash and rinse the beetroot.
- Season and roast the beetroot at 160°C for two hours until soft.
- Allow to cool, then peel two of the beetroots and cut them into 1cm cubes. Reserve the peels and dry them in a dehydrator (or hot box) overnight. These will be used for the beetroot dust to garnish the plate.
- Peel and blend the remaining beetroot into a purée and season with salt and pepper.
- Mix all the tartare sauce ingredients with the beetroot purée, then season to taste.
Wasabi sorbet
Ingredients
- 2 litres sparkling mineral water
- 85g white wine
- 85g glucose
- ½ tsp stabiliser
- 56g kombu
- 28g wasabi paste
- 2 tsp yuzu (Japanese lime) juice
Method
- Combine all the ingredients and bring to a rapid boil.
- Boil for 2 minutes, remove from the heat and pour through a mesh strainer immediately.
- Churn in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Soy Pearls
Ingredients
- 5g agar agar
- 100ml fresh orange juice
- 200ml soy sauce
- 500ml sunflower oil, frozen
Method
- Put the soy sauce, orange juice and agar agar in a saucepan and bring to the boil while whisking.
- While the mixture is still warm, transfer it to a squeeze bottle and drop it into the frozen oil to form pearls.