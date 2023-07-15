Saturday treat: Berry Cream Cheesecake

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Get ready to delight your senses with a slice of heaven in the form of a Berry Cream Cheesecake recipe.

Indulge in the perfect blend of creamy, velvety goodness and the juicy, fruity burst of fresh berries. This dessert masterpiece will transport you to a realm of pure satisfaction and leave you longing for just one more heavenly bite.

So, prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey as you unveil the irresistible world of Berry Cream Cheesecake.

How to make a berry cream cheesecake

Homemade berry cream cheesecake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

¾ cup (150g) dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

¾ cup (165g) sour cream

½ cup (113g) unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups (190g) all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup (70g) cream cheese, cold

1 cup (160g) mixed fresh berries

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

Method

Position a rack in the centre of your oven and preheat the oven to 95°C. Butter or coat an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick spray. Line the pan with a strip of parchment paper that hangs over two of the edges. In a large bowl, whisk the brown sugar and eggs until pale and foamy, about 1 minute. Add the sour cream, butter, vanilla, and salt. Whisk until smooth and emulsified. Add the flour, baking powder, and baking soda to the bowl. Whisk until well combined and smooth. Use your fingers to break up the cream cheese into teaspoon-size pieces and scatter them over the top of the batter. Fold in the cream cheese and ½ cup (80g) of the berries. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, tap the pan gently on the counter to release any air bubbles, and smooth the top of the batter with an offset spatula. Scatter the remaining berries over the top and sprinkle with the turbinado sugar. Bake the cake until puffed and golden, and a tester inserted into the centre comes out clean, 30 to 45 minutes.

Set the cake on a rack to cool for about 15 minutes. Then use the parchment paper to lift the cake out of the pan and set it on the rack to cool completely. Serve warm or at room temperature. (Store the cake, wrapped tightly, in the fridge, for up to three days.)

*This recipe was sourced from epicurious.com.

