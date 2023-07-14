What’s for dinner: Thai peanut noodles

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Cozy up indoors on this chilly Friday night and treat yourself to a heart-warming supper with this appetising peanut noodle recipe.

It’s the perfect dish to warm your soul and fill your tummy with delicious flavours.

With each bite, you will be transported to a place of pure culinary bliss. So, grab a bowl, snuggle in, and let the peanut noodle recipe be the highlight of your cosy night in.

How to make Thai peanut noodles

Thai peanut noodles. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

¼ cup smooth peanut butter

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar or honey

½ teaspoon chili paste like sambal oelek

1 tablespoon rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves minced

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

3 tablespoons water

226g noodles fettuccine, lo mein or other

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chef Reuben Riffel shares two meat dishes with infused butter sauces

Method

Cook noodles according to instructions on the package. Drain and keep warm. Whisk all ingredients for sauce in a small bowl or measuring cup. Make sure the sauce is smooth and the peanut butter mixed well with all ingredients. Taste and add more chili paste if needed. Heat up the sauce in a pan or in a microwave and pour over noodles. Toss to coat. Garnish noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds. Serve.

Notes from Chef

You can add thinly sliced carrots, edamame beans or split peas, thinly sliced peppers and even cubed chicken to make the dish even more filling.

You can go for a simple meal and garnish the noodles with chopped green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

If you look at the Asian section of your grocery store, you will find several kinds of noodles. You can use any you like in this dish.

If you don’t want to buy special noodles or don’t have time for a trip to the store, use spaghetti or fettuccine noodles. Ramen noodles from a soup packet work great too. Simply cook and toss with the sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from crunchycreamsweet.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Lentil and sausage stew