Recipe of the day: Viral creamy Tuscan chicken pasta

This creamy chicken pasta recipe comes with a hefty reputation amongst social media users, as possibly being the best pasta recipe online.

Food content creator account Kausloves posted a quick and easy creamy chicken Tuscan pasta recipe that has over 24 million views on Instagram alone.

Kausar’s food page is filled with easy home-cook meals.

She does add a disclaimer that she didn’t invent this viral recipe. ” I just did it in my own way,” she said.

Adding: “I’m not sure why it’s called Tuscan chicken it’s not authentic Italian, I believe it’s a made-up American dish?”

People did say the recipe has no relation to Tuscany, the Italian region and the recipe is quite American. However, people still wanted to make this creamy Tuscan chicken pasta recipe.

Viral creamy Tuscan chicken pasta recipe

Ingredients

For the Chicken:

500g chicken breast, butterflied

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne or chilli powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp pepper

salt & pepper to taste

few Tbsps olive oil or oil from the sundried tomatoes to pan fry in

For the Pasta sauce:

1 small red onion

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small red bell pepper

250mls/1 cup double cream

125mls/half cup reserved pasta water or chicken stock

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 tsp mixed herbs

1/2 tsp pepper

1/2-1 tsp salt (to taste)

1/2 jar of sun-dried tomatoes

40g parmesan or pecorino (v)

2-3 handfuls of baby spinach

200-250 grams of pasta

Method

For the chicken, mix the spice, and spread it between the chicken breasts. Pan-fry the chicken with some oil. Once cooked, remove from the pan. Fry the red onion, red ball pepper and garlic in the same pan. Add the double cream, spices, sun-dried tomatoes, and parmesan. Allow the cream or pasta water to simmer for a few minutes before adding the baby spinach. Finally, mix in cooked pasta and serve with the chicken.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele