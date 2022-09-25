Sunday braai: Whole yellowtail with creamy rocket salad

Citizen Reporter

This Heritage Day weekend, enjoy the outdoors and time with family and friends over South Africa’s most popular way to cook meat, the braai stand.

For something fresh and packed with nutrition, try this yellowtail braai recipe and add some necessary greens by making creamy Greek rocket salad.

Yellowtail braai recipe with cream rocket salad

Ingredients

Creamy Greek Dressing

½ C (125 ml) avocado oil (or mild olive oil)

2 Tbsp (30 ml) red wine vinegar

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

½ Tbsp (7,5 ml) dried oregano

½ Tbsp (7,5 ml) Cape Herb & Spice Greek Lemon & Herb Seasoning

1 Tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

¼ C (60 ml) plain yoghurt

Cape Herb & Spice Atlantic Sea Salt and Black Pepper Grinders

Yellowtail braai recipe

2 kg fresh yellowtail, cleaned and scaled

Cape Herb & Spice Greek Lemon & Herb Seasoning

10 g fresh dill

1 lemon, sliced into rounds

olive oil for drizzling

a folding grid

non-stick spray (optional)

Salad

200 g rocket

200 g pouch stuffed green olives

1 round of feta, crumbled

10 g fresh dill, picked into small fronds

Method

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Delicious chicken potjiekos with a pot bread

Creamy Greek Dressing

Mix all the ingredients for the dressing together, season to taste and whisk well to combine. Set aside.

Fish

Build a medium-sized fire and let it burn down to coals. Spray the folding braai grid well with non-stick spray to help prevent the fish skin from sticking to the grid. Pat the fish skin as dry as possible with a paper towel. Using a sharp knife, score the fish 3 times into the flesh on both sides. Drizzle some olive oil into the belly cavity and season well with Cape Herb & Spice Greek Lemon & Herb Seasoning. Stuff with fresh dill and arrange the lemon slices along the cavity. Rub the fish with olive oil, then season the outside generously with Cape Herb & Spice Greek Lemon & Herb Seasoning. Place the fish into a folding grid but do not seal it closed. You just want the top part of the grid lying on the fish so that you can use it to flip the fish. Braai the fish over medium heat coals for 5-6 minutes a side until the skin is starting to char and the flesh inside the cavity is opaque.

Salad

To assemble the salad, arrange the rocket on a serving platter next to the fish. Drizzle the leaves with creamy dressing, and top with olives, crumbled feta and dill fronds. Season with salt and black pepper. Serve the extra dressing on the side for drizzling over the fish once served.

This recipe was found on crushmag-online