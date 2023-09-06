Not your average sea lion: Video of two lions frolicking in the waves goes viral [WATCH]

Netizens have been pondering about how the lions made their way to the sandy seashore…

A screenshot of two lions playing in the water. Picture: Screenshot Twitter @Enezator

We have seen creatures of the sea like whales and sharks stranded on shore which is quite a common occurrence, but it is not every day you see two grown male lions frolicking in the waves – not sea lions – actual King of the Jungle lions with lots of fur and big manes.

A TikTok video of the two lions enjoying a day at the beach posted on TikTok user @mrdubairealeastate’s account found it’s way onto X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video which was shard by X user, @Enezator on Tuesday night just after 7pm has since garnered 13.9 million views.

The origin of the video is unknown but one X user commented that the animals that were roaming the beach are pet lions in Dubai.

These two are pet lions roaming at the beach in Dubai — Brendda Chen (@BrenddaChen) September 6, 2023

A lion’s natural habitat

While lions can live almost anywhere, they prefer living in open grasslands, savanna, dense scrub and open woodland. The majestic animals usually choose their “home-ground” based on availability of suitable prey, water, shade and cover – things that aren’t often close to sandy beaches.

That being said, according to the Lion Landscapes website, lions can sometimes be found on beaches, especially in Saadani National Park, Tanzania, and on the Skeleton Coast in Namibia.

Can lions swim?

Yes, the King of the Jungle can swim, but prefer not to go into the water. According to the World Animal Protection website, lions will only swim if they need to cross rivers or streams during a hunt with their pride.

Social media reactions to lions frolicking in the waves

Since the video went viral on X, netizens have been debating about how the lions got to the beach joking about bathers’ reactions upon seeing the majestic animals playing in the water.

Here are some of the best reactions we have seen so far:

As of sharks weren’t enough to worry about. I can’t imagine relaxing on a beach and then a Lion strolls up 😬 September 6, 2023

How do Lions have accessto sea 🌊 🤔? — G.O.A.T. M 🐐 JNR (@bibekrajgautam9) September 5, 2023

the order matters pic.twitter.com/GZR1L2zJKB — serious gemini (@__SeriousGemini) September 6, 2023

I've heard of sea lions before.

I thought they had less fur. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) September 5, 2023

They are on a vacation, I am wondering who is left in charge of the kingdom? — Mbali Mashinini (@mbalis_bakery) September 6, 2023

