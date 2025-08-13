7 Ways Gen Z is Living The Soft Life, and what it costs

From fresh flowers to a perfect croissant, the Gen Z low-effort luxe aesthetic about regular, affordable indulgences instead of once-a-year splurges.

The soft life may look effortless on TikTok and Instagram but there is nothing gentle about how it’s carefully curated.

Psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said that for many Gen Zs, these habits are “about creating moments that feel intentional, even if they are small, as long as they feel authentic” and added that living the soft life, very publicly, is as much about self-image as it is about engaging in the actual activity. It’s smoke and mirrors a lot of the time, and it costs a pretty penny too.

Whether it is a museum stroll, a park picnic, or coffee with a book captured on Insta, solo dates are branded as self-care.

“Gen Z has normalised spending quality time alone in public, and it has become a marker of self-sufficiency,” Redelinghuys said.

Budget-wise, a single outing could set someone back R80 to R250 for coffee or lunch, and up to R600 if a workshop or museum or some other activity is added to the mix.

Showering All Inclusively

The five-minute wash and scrub has become a ritual.

Hair masks, scrubs, powder puffs, multiple cleansers, and woo woo have turned the shower into a spa.

“There’s a sensory and symbolic element to this,” Redelinghuys said. “It’s about washing away stress and emerging feeling elevated.”

The price tag for a pamper post is round R30 for super basic products, climbing to R300 or more for a full suite of treatments. And that’s before spending on major cosmetic brand treats.

Slow Massage is the It

Thick and creamy lotions are not in vogue.

Instead, lighter essential oils and slow-burning massages are in.

Many Gen Zs spend 5 to 10 minutes massaging their shoulders, neck, and legs before bed several times a week, and of course, capturing it to share.

“This is a classic case of small luxury replacing big splurges,” Redelinghuys said. Mid-range oils cost R50 to R350, while premium imports can go for R800.

Silent Discos

The answer to fuddy duddy’s prayers everywhere. Headphones are a blessing for nearly every generation, albeit in different ways.

Silent discos, whether in solo or a club, have turned jolling into a Gen Z curated, low-pressure event where conversation is cancelled.

“It offers social connection without sensory overload,” Redelinghuys said.

Tickets for silent disco events can range from R50 to R350, depending on the venue.

The question remains: how do you have a good time in a group of people when everyone’s just on their own mission?

Micro-Experiences

It used to be called arts and crafts or hobbies.

Social media changed the frame, and activities like pottery and candle-making or crochet are now curated into weekend reset activities.

“It is about creativity without commitment,” Redelinghuys explained. “They are short bursts of novelty that fit easily into busy lives. And of course, curated into life’s live stream as a signal of fulfilment online.”

A single two-hour class can cost between R150 and R700, materials included.

Low-Effort Luxe

We used to call it a Saturday morning outing to a coffee shop or artisanal store. Now it’s about the look and feel of a curated moment of a soft life.

“It keeps the dopamine coming without the post-spree guilt,” Redelinghuys said.

One treat costs R40 to R200, with monthly budgets sitting anywhere from R300 to R800.

Scheduled Niksen Time

The art of Niksen, or doing nothing, has been a cultural mainstay for many people around the world, at times a spiritual retreat.

For Gen Z, it’s an Instagrammable moment or a TikTok video that captures their phones on silent, no errands, no agenda, just rest.

“It’s a rebellion against the culture of constant productivity,” Redelinghuys said.

Ironically, the time that’s captured on socials is actually doing something. But then again… at least this one is free,

The numbers add up at the end of the day.

A Gen Z’s soft life can cost anything from around just under R 8 000 a year to about R 30 000 for an upgrade and more frequent outings and solo dates.

Of course, big spenders, just based on this short list, can spend up to R 85 000 for a premium, northern suburbs soft life.

Dr J Redelinghuys said the numbers show how intention and routine meet the bank balance but warned that the trouble starts when the soft life drifts into default mode, because it can lead from self-care to entitlement in a blink.

And, of course, devour anyone’s wallet, to post joy.

But you won’t be living it, just imagining a dream.

