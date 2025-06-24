Malusi Gigaba blocks screening of ex-wife’s tell-all Showmax interview

Gigaba applied for a court order to prevent ex-wife Noma Mngoma from speaking about the politician’s alleged infidelity during their marriage.

Malusi Gigaba has temporarily prevented the screening of his ex-wife’s tell-all interview on Showmax. Picture: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Politician Malusi Gigaba has temporarily halted the broadcast of his ex-wife’s interview on the Showmax series Untied.

Various reports have stated that Gigaba applied for a court order to prevent ex-wife Noma Mngoma from speaking about the politician’s alleged infidelity during their marriage, porn addiction and misuse of public funds.

Hosted by Relebogile Mabotja, Untied is an eight-episode talk show series that unpacks the complex world of divorce through the stories of famous women who have lived it.

Eight women feature on the first season of the show, including Sonia Booth, Dawn Thandeka King, and Zandi Nhlapo.

Gigaba heads to court

In the lawsuit filed by Gigaba, MultiChoice is cited as the first respondent, while Goat Originals, which produced the show, is the second respondent, and Mngoma is the third.

In court papers quoted by the Sunday World, the former finance minister is reported to have said that he became aware of the United episode in question when he received a WhatsApp message from its executive producer, Vanessa Tloubatla, in May.

In the message, Gigaba stated that Tloubatla had indicated that she had recently interviewed Mngoma, who had mentioned his name on the show.

As part of their commitment to fair and ­balanced storytelling, they wanted to offer him a right of reply.

“In terms of the attached document, Vanessa [Tloubatla] indicated that the third respondent, shared her experience of our former marriage, particularly her own perspective about our marriage, allegations of infidelity, pornography, the incident involving the Hawks, and further allegations about the use of taxpayer’s money for personal trips,” Gigaba is quoted.

Gigaba requests for copy of Mngoma episode

Earlier this month, Gigaba’s lawyers reportedly wrote to Tloubatla requesting a copy of the episode so he could listen to the specific allegations made against him.

Gigaba said the production company’s lawyers sent him a letter stating the specific allegations Mngoma made in the show.

“In light of the aforesaid, the second respondent makes the following unfounded allegations with respect to my private life: that I was engaged in multiple extramarital affairs during the subsistence of our marriage; I was addicted to pornography; and further that I was involved in her arrest,” Gigaba stated in the court papers.

A few days later, on 10 June, Gigaba’s lawyers wrote a letter to the production company’s representatives, stating that Goat Originals’ letter did not address the specific allegations made against him.

In light of that, this rendered him unable to respond appropriately.

“On 12th June 2025, my attorneys advised that the second respondent’s attorneys provided us with snippets of the interview for the purpose of watching same,” he said.

Gigaba said that after watching the snippets, he advised his legal team of his desire to interdict the broadcasting of the interview on the basis that its sole import and effect was to taint his good name, and it is not in the public interest.

Some of the allegations that Mngoma makes in the interview are that Gigaba’s infidelity stems from seeing his father, a priest, cheat on his mother.

“[She responded by saying] he would blame his father, because his father was a priest, he grew up looking up to his father, and his father cheated on his mother.”

“He would say ‘I am going to deal with it’, and he doesn’t know why he is doing it,” the court papers read.

The Mngoma episode on United has been temporarily blocked, and the matter has been postponed to 7 July as more papers are expected to be filed.

