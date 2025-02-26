Recipe of the day: Cherry fool dessert

A tasty and easy to make dessert.

Looking for a delicious, light, and refreshing dessert? This cherry fool is the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

With its creamy texture and tangy cherries, it’s an ideal dessert for any occasion.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp

Cherry fool dessert

Ingredients

3 cups cherries, pitted

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 pinch of salt

2 tsp lemon juice

1¼ cups heavy cream

200 ml Greek yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Place the cherries in a saucepan with the sugar, cornflour, salt, and lemon juice. Cook the cherries over low heat while stirring until the sugar dissolves and the juices have released and thickened slightly. Remove the saucepan from the heat, spoon the cherries into a bowl, and cool down completely, once cooled, place them into the fridge. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and continue beating until medium peaks form and the mixture is creamy and very thick. Using a spatula, gently fold the cherries into the whipped cream mixture just until it ripples. Spoon into pretty dessert glasses Refrigerate and chill until you are ready to serve. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Cherry fool dessert Read more Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp Author: Jenny Morris Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 3 cups cherries, pitted

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 pinch of salt

2 tsp lemon juice

1¼ cups heavy cream

200 ml Greek yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions Place the cherries in a saucepan with the sugar, cornflour, salt, and lemon juice. Cook the cherries over low heat while stirring until the sugar dissolves and the juices have released and thickened slightly. Remove the saucepan from the heat, spoon the cherries into a bowl, and cool down completely, once cooled, place them into the fridge. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and continue beating until medium peaks form and the mixture is creamy and very thick. Using a spatula, gently fold the cherries into the whipped cream mixture just until it ripples. Spoon into pretty dessert glasses Refrigerate and chill until you are ready to serve. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Zucchini curry