Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Cherry fool dessert

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

26 Feb 2025

03:14 pm

A tasty and easy to make dessert.

Cherry fool dessert

Cherry fool dessert. Picture: Supplied

Looking for a delicious, light, and refreshing dessert? This cherry fool is the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

With its creamy texture and tangy cherries, it’s an ideal dessert for any occasion.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Coconut shrimp

Cherry fool dessert

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cherries, pitted
  • 1/3 cup caster sugar
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 1¼ cups heavy cream
  • 200 ml Greek yoghurt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

  1. Place the cherries in a saucepan with the sugar, cornflour, salt, and lemon juice.
  2. Cook the cherries over low heat while stirring until the sugar dissolves and the juices have released and thickened slightly.
  3. Remove the saucepan from the heat, spoon the cherries into a bowl, and cool down completely, once cooled, place them into the fridge.
  4. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form.
  5. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and continue beating until medium peaks form and the mixture is creamy and very thick.
  6. Using a spatula, gently fold the cherries into the whipped cream mixture just until it ripples.
  7. Spoon into pretty dessert glasses
  8. Refrigerate and chill until you are ready to serve.
  9. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Print

Cherry fool dessert

Cherry fool dessert

  • Author: Jenny Morris

Ingredients

Scale

    • 3 cups cherries, pitted

    • 1/3 cup caster sugar

    • 1 tsp cornflour

    • 1 pinch of salt

    • 2 tsp lemon juice

    • 1¼ cups heavy cream

    • 200 ml Greek yoghurt

    • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

 

  1. Place the cherries in a saucepan with the sugar, cornflour, salt, and lemon juice.

  2. Cook the cherries over low heat while stirring until the sugar dissolves and the juices have released and thickened slightly.

  3. Remove the saucepan from the heat, spoon the cherries into a bowl, and cool down completely, once cooled, place them into the fridge.

  4. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form.

  5. Add the yoghurt and vanilla and continue beating until medium peaks form and the mixture is creamy and very thick.

  6. Using a spatula, gently fold the cherries into the whipped cream mixture just until it ripples.

  7. Spoon into pretty dessert glasses

  8. Refrigerate and chill until you are ready to serve.

  9. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Zucchini curry

Share this article

Read more on these topics

dessert recipe of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology and Science Great Planet Parade: Will the rare seven-planet alignment be visible in SA? — What to know
South Africa The trauma of war: Returning SANDF soldiers’ 30 days of pain
Load Shedding Load shedding: Finally some good news
News Stats SA paints grim picture for black children in South Africa
South Africa ‘We’re in serious trouble’: SANDF crisis deepens as leaders clash over its future

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp