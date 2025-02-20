Elderberry: The old-school remedy to boost metabolism and gut health

Elderberry juice is a powerhouse for metabolism and gut health. Research shows it boosts the body's ability to process sugar and burn fat.

Drinking elderberry juice for just one week could significantly boost the body’s ability to process sugar and burn fat. Picture: iStock

At a time when 30.8% of South African adults are considered obese, scientists have discovered that an ancient berry might offer modern solutions.

Research from Washington State University reveals that elderberry juice could help regulate blood sugar levels, improve the body’s ability to burn fat and promote beneficial gut bacteria.

Elderberries have long been used in traditional medicine, but new research finally unveils the powerful metabolic benefits behind this humble berry.

🍃Elderberry: The underrated metabolism booster

A recent study published in the journal Nutrients shows that drinking elderberry juice for just one week could significantly boost the body’s ability to process sugar and burn fat.

“Elderberry is an underappreciated berry, commercially and nutritionally,” says Patrick Solverson, assistant professor at the university. “We’re starting to see its true potential for human health, and the results are incredibly exciting.”

In this carefully controlled study, 18 overweight adults (mostly women, averaging 40 years old) drank either elderberry juice or a placebo beverage for one week each. Most participants were women, with an average age of 40 years and an average body mass index (BMI) of 29.12.

Researchers employed a sophisticated design where participants acted as their own control group, ensuring solid, trustworthy results.

🍃Boost your gut health

However, the magic didn’t end with sugar and fat. The team also analysed participants’ gut health and found that elderberry juice promoted the growth of beneficial bacteria while curbing the bad.

It specifically increased gut bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids, key players in metabolism and overall gut health.

So why is elderberry such a standout? Its high anthocyanin content is linked to anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and antimicrobial benefits. In fact, you’d need to eat four cups of blackberries to get the same anthocyanins as just 180ml of elderberry juice. Talk about an anti-inflammatory powerhouse!

As Solverson said, “Food is medicine, and science is catching up to that popular wisdom.” This study adds to the growing evidence that elderberries, once known as a folk remedy, hold immense potential for boosting metabolic and gut health.

NOW READ: Stuffed but craving dessert? Blame your brain