Are diabetes supplements worth the money? Expert reveals what works, the risks of vitamin deficiencies and why some products don't work..

Are diabetes supplements worth the money, or are patients simply paying for expensive pee?

Evan Jones, Doppelherz South Africa’s advising pharmacist and professional athlete trainer, said that chromium, a mineral promoted for blood sugar control, is a prime example.

Meanwhile, metformin, one of the most commonly prescribed medicines for type 2 diabetes, can reduce the body’s absorption of vitamin B12. This vitamin is essential for healthy nerves and red blood cells.

It’s a supplement jungle out there, and for people with diabetes, navigating it can be risky and somewhat scary.

How do you know if you need supplements?

Symptoms alone are a poor guide. Muscle cramps, tiredness, poor wound healing or frequent infections can come from many causes, including poorly controlled blood sugar.

Magnesium, a mineral important for muscle and nerve function, and zinc, which supports immunity and wound healing, can be measured with blood tests. However, blood levels do not always reflect what is stored in the body.

Chromium deficiency is rare, and there is no routine test that I would rely on.I would not encourage testing before buying, especially for people on a tight budget. Regular blood glucose testing is important.

What does SAHPRA’s disclaimer on supplements mean?

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) regulates medicines and certain health products. Some supplements carry a disclaimer stating that SAHPRA has not evaluated their quality, safety or intended use.

This does not mean a product is unsafe. It means the regulator has not assessed it. The disclaimer is required for complementary medicines that have not been registered with SAHPRA.

Complementary medicines are still subject to regulation, including licensing requirements and restrictions on health claims.

I look at the manufacturer, ingredients and dosages before recommending anything. Supplements should only support prescribed treatment, not replace it. Patients must also consider possible interactions, kidney function and whether they actually need additional vitamins or minerals.

Always check with your healthcare professional. Picture: iStock

What happens when patients replace medicine with supplements?

Oh, it happens often! Unfortunately, a lot of unrealistic promises are attached to some products and diets.

A pattern that is common in pharmacy is a patient who stops or cuts back their prescribed medicine because an online programme promised a natural cure, buys expensive supplements, then returns with high readings and symptoms.

Turning it around usually takes a non-judgemental conversation, a review of what they have been taking, a call to the doctor and a simple restart of the treatment with a plan they can afford.

That experience shapes what I recommend. I look for a supplement that is honest about its role.

Vitamin and mineral support should be used alongside prescribed treatment, not as a cure or replacement for medicine. That is the only way any supplement should be used.

Can diabetes medicine cause vitamin deficiencies?

Metformin can reduce B12 absorption, particularly after several years of use and at higher doses, and it is well documented in the literature. Most patients tell me nobody has mentioned it to them before.

Tingling or numbness in the feet, tiredness, a sore tongue or memory fog are often put down to diabetes itself or to ageing, when low B12 may be part of the cause. I encourage patients on long-term metformin to ask their doctor for a B12 check and never to stop the medicine themselves. Where B12 is low, it can be corrected.

Does chromium really help control blood sugar?

I was sceptical, and I think that is the right starting point. The studies on chromium are inconsistent. Some show a small improvement in blood sugar, others show nothing meaningful, and the benefit is most plausible in people who are actually low in it.

So I told myself to treat it as a possible small extra, never a main treatment, and to judge it on whether the whole product is honest about what it does.

The question I put to every patient is simple: is your blood sugar actually better, and is your food and medicine routine still the foundation? If not, the label does not matter.