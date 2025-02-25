Unpacking the link between reproductive health issues and major health conditions with Dr Michael Mol [VIDEO]

Dr Michael Mol has unpacked the link between reproductive health issues and significant health conditions.

The struggle to conceive is one that many couples in the world can unfortunately relate to.

Now to further worsen things, recent research has shown the connection between reproductive health issues such as irregular or long menstrual cycles or erectile dysfunction and major health conditions like heart disease and stroke.

With erectile dysfunction at a 59% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 34% higher risk of stroke.

Infertility has an incidence of 15 – 20% in South Africa.

The connections between reproductive health issues and major health risks highlight the importance of viewing reproductive health as an integral part of overall wellness.

Recognising these seemingly unrelated symptoms as potential early indicators, healthcare providers and individuals can take proactive steps towards comprehensive health management and early intervention.

February is Reproductive Health Month, and an estimated one in five South African couples is struggling to conceive.

Medical doctor and seasoned media personality Dr Michael Mol has unpacked the vital link between reproductive health and overall well-being, offering insights into early warning signs and proactive care.

Know Your Body, Your Risks and Health Status

For women

Understanding your reproductive health status is the first step. This involves regular check-ups with your doctor, including discussions about menstrual cycles, sexual health, and any concerning symptoms.

“Beyond clinical tests, paying attention to your body is crucial,” said Mol.

For women, regular Pap smears can detect changes in the cervix, such as those caused by HPV or cervical cancer.

While pelvic exams help assess reproductive organ health, diagnosing conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) requires additional tests, including hormonal blood tests and pelvic ultrasounds.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS affects an estimated 6–13% of reproductive-aged women.

The prevalence of PCOS is higher among some ethnicities and these groups often experience more complications, in particular related to metabolic problems.

The biological and psychological effects of PCOS, particularly those related to obesity, body image and infertility, can lead to mental health challenges and social stigma.

“You can gain valuable insight into your reproductive health by observing changes in your overall health and well-being, libido, and sexual function, as well as your energy levels and mood fluctuations,” averred Mol.

For men

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the problems with making healthy sperm are the most common causes of male infertility.

Sperm may be immature, abnormally shaped, or unable to swim. In some cases, you may not have enough sperm.

For men, testicular exams and prostate screenings are vital.

Changes in testicular size or shape can be a sign of testicular cancer, while prostate issues can sometimes be linked to other health concerns.

Holistic Approach to Reproductive Wellbeing

Maintaining optimal reproductive health requires a complete health and wellbeing approach that goes beyond traditional focuses on diet and exercise.

Several lesser-known factors significantly impact reproductive health and can reflect broader health issues.

Sleep plays a crucial role in reproductive health, influencing various aspects from hormonal regulation to the health of reproductive cells.

For women, one of the most significant impacts is on the menstrual cycle and ovulation.

While sleep deprivation can lead to a significant decrease in testosterone levels in men, with one study finding that men who slept less than five hours a night had testosterone levels 10-15% lower than those who got a full night’s rest.

Mol said expert recommendations have traditionally emphasised going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends.

“Although it is healthier to sleep consistently throughout the week, new research suggests that after a week with insufficient sleep, it may be beneficial to get some catch-up sleep on weekends,” said the TV presenter.

“For consistent, quality sleep and the myriad of benefits that stem from this, creating good habits, from avoiding blue light and caffeine before bed, to creating a quiet, dark and cool bedroom contribute to better sleep and better health.”

Mental wellbeing is another critical component of reproductive health, and sleep.

Stress and anxiety can disrupt hormonal balance and negatively affect reproductive functions. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress levels and maintain emotional balance.

Reproductive health and wellbeing is complex, and does not exist in isolation, but the message is clear: a complete health and proactive wellbeing approach is vital for reproductive wellness.

