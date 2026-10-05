GLOW Fitness sells out in two hours: Why women in Joburg are choosing fitness over clubs

Women are swapping late nights for fitness, friendship, wellness and feel-good experiences together.

Why did the GLOW fitness event sell out in two hours? Here’s why women are choosing fitness over parties.

Women are swapping late nights for fitness, friendship, wellness, and feel-good experiences together.

There was a time when the perfect weekend plan meant dressing up, heading to a club and dancing until the early hours. Increasingly, however, women are finding another kind of night out, or morning out, just as appealing. It is one that leaves them feeling energised rather than exhausted.

That shift was evident at the Wholesome Women’s GLOW fitness event in Johannesburg, which took place at Fourways Mall this weekend. The event attracted huge demand from women wanting to move, connect and have fun in a different kind of social environment.

The event sold out in just two hours, with women still searching online for over 300 tickets after they had officially disappeared.

Why are women choosing fitness over clubs?

For many women, fitness has become as much a social activity as a physical one. Instead of spending money on drinks, entry fees, and late nights, a paid fitness event offers an experience built around movement, music, wellness, fashion, food, beauty, and friendship.

Staying safe

There is also the appeal of feeling safe. Women can arrive knowing they are entering an organised environment where other women share a similar mindset. It creates an atmosphere of camaraderie, encouragement and friendship, rather than the pressure that can sometimes come with traditional nightlife.

For some, the attraction is simple: you can have fun, meet people and still feel good the next morning.

GLOW’s appeal goes beyond exercise

The experience brings together fitness, wellness, nutrition, beauty and connection. It creates an environment where women can spend time with friends while also meeting new people.

That sense of community matters, especially in a world where women increasingly want social experiences that feel meaningful rather than simply entertaining.

GLOW co-founder Tamaryn Nicholson has previously described the concept as creating an experience rather than simply another event. At the event, women are encouraged to move their bodies, learn, connect, and have fun.

And judging by the response, that formula is working.

Why pay for a fitness event?

The question of why women would pay to exercise when they can simply go to the gym misses the bigger picture.

A gym membership gives you access to equipment and classes. A fitness event gives you an occasion.

There is music, energy, a crowd, carefully selected brands, beauty and wellness activations, professional instructors, and the excitement of knowing you are part of something that is happening only for a limited time.

It is closer to attending a concert, festival, or girls’ day out than simply completing a workout. That is also why the paid element does not necessarily feel like a barrier. For many women, it is the experience they are paying for.

Under Armour joins the movement

Picture: Supplied

Under Armour was among the brands backing the GLOW experience, placing performance and women’s fitness firmly at the centre of the event.

The involvement of major lifestyle and fitness brands also demonstrates how the women’s wellness market has evolved.

Fitness is no longer confined to gyms and sports clubs. It now overlaps with fashion, beauty, travel, food, music and entertainment.

For brands, these events offer an opportunity to connect with women while they are actively engaged, rather than simply advertising to them.

The new girls’ day out

Picture: Supplied

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from GLOW’s sell-out success is that the girls’ day out is changing.

The club may still have its place, but fitness events are offering women another way to socialise, dress up, discover brands, take pictures, make friends and have fun. Moreover, judging by the women still searching for tickets after the event sold out, there is clearly an appetite for more.

The next big night out might not end at 2am.

It might start at 9am, with a pair of trainers, a playlist, and hundreds of women ready to GLOW.