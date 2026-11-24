From muscle recovery to maintaining strength through menopause, here's why adequate protein intake matters for women over 30.

Protein is often spoken about in the context of building muscle, losing weight and improving athletic performance. However, one of its most important roles comes after physical activity, when the body needs to repair and rebuild itself.

For women between the ages of 30 and 60, getting enough protein becomes increasingly important as hormonal changes and the natural ageing process affect muscle mass, strength and bone health.

And while the Springboks’ approach to nutrition offers valuable lessons in recovery, you don’t have to be a professional athlete to benefit from them.

Juliet Fearnhead, a Pick n Pay dietitian who has worked closely with the Springboks’ dietitian, said that protein provides the amino acids the body needs to repair muscle fibres, maintain lean muscle and adapt to physical activity.

“Whether you’ve been to the gym, gone for a run, played a game of sport, or simply had an active day, your body is constantly repairing and renewing itself.

“Protein supports these everyday processes and promotes satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer between meals,” said Fearnhead.

Why protein becomes more important for women after 30

Muscle mass can gradually begin to decline from the age of 30, making the years before menopause an important opportunity for women to build and maintain strength.

During perimenopause, fluctuating hormone levels and the eventual decline in oestrogen can contribute to changes in body composition, muscle function and bone density.

After menopause, preserving muscle becomes particularly important for maintaining mobility, balance and independence later in life. Even more so in the age of GLP-1 medications which cause some loss of lean body mass (which includes skeletal muscle, organs, bone and water). This occurs alongside much larger reductions in body fat. Across clinical studies, lean mass typically makes up about 25% to 40% of total weight lost, meaning roughly 60% to 75% of the weight loss is fat.

GLP-1 weight-loss medications can help midlife women shed pounds but carry significant risks of accelerated muscle loss (up to 40% of weight lost), under-eating, slowed metabolism, and fatigue, especially amid perimenopause and menopause hormone changes, unless women actively prioritise muscle preservation, consistent nutrient-dense fuelling, blood sugar stability and stress management. Picture: iStock

Adequate protein intake, combined with regular resistance training, can help counter age-related muscle loss and support recovery after exercise.

Protein also contributes to bone health, although it should form part of a diet that provides sufficient calcium and vitamin D.

How much protein should women be eating?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the general recommended daily protein allowance for sedentary adults is 0.8g per kilogram of body weight. However, requirements may increase with age and physical activity.

General guidelines include:

Women in their 30s: 0.8g per kilogram of body weight as a baseline, with higher requirements for physically active women.

0.8g per kilogram of body weight as a baseline, with higher requirements for physically active women. Women in their 40s and approaching menopause: Around 1g to 1.2g per kilogram may help support muscle maintenance.

Around 1g to 1.2g per kilogram may help support muscle maintenance. Postmenopausal women: The European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis recommends 1g to 1.2g per kilogram daily.

The European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis recommends 1g to 1.2g per kilogram daily. Women who regularly strength train: Around 1.2g to 1.7g per kilogram, depending on training demands.

For a postmenopausal woman weighing 70kg, this translates to approximately 70g to 84g of protein per day.

Spreading protein intake throughout the day, rather than consuming most of it at dinner, may also support muscle maintenance and recovery.

Individual requirements vary, and women with kidney disease or other conditions affecting their nutritional needs should seek professional dietary advice.

Chicken, beef or beans: Does your protein source matter?

Different sources of protein. Picture: iStock

Both chicken and beef provide all nine essential amino acids, including leucine, which helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

Lean chicken generally contains less saturated fat than fattier cuts of beef, while beef provides readily absorbed iron, which is particularly valuable for women who are still menstruating.

Fish, eggs, dairy products and plant-based foods such as beans, lentils and soya can also contribute towards daily protein requirements.

Getting enough protein without breaking the bank

Registered dietitian Mbali Mapholi says many traditional South African foods already offer considerable nutritional value without the price tag associated with trendy health foods.

Affordable ways to increase your protein intake include:

Pairing sorghum porridge with milk or amasi.

Adding eggs to breakfast.

Preparing samp and beans or lentil stews.

Serving pilchards with pap and vegetables.

Adding plain yoghurt to breakfast or snacks.

Bulking up mince dishes and curries with lentils.

“Healthy eating doesn’t require overhauling everything at once. Start with one change – add more beans, eat more greens – and build from there,” said Mapholi in a statement issued by Momentum Multiply.

Ultimately, healthy ageing and effective recovery require more than protein alone. Carbohydrates, healthy fats, adequate hydration, quality sleep and regular exercise all have a role to play. For most women, a varied, food-first approach remains a practical way to meet their nutritional needs without relying on expensive protein powders and supplements.