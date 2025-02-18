ActionSA calls on HRC to investigate ‘medication crisis’ in KZN

ActionSA claims there is a crisis in KwaZulu-Natal due to a medication shortage, but the provincial authorities have denied this.

ActionSA is urging the Human Rights Commission to investigate the “ongoing medication crisis,” as critical medicine like painkillers and surgical drugs remain out of stock. Picture: iStock

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) complaining about the shortage of medication at hospitals and clinics around the province.

The party held a press briefing in Durban on Tuesday to talk about the steps it is taking to hold the provincial health department accountable.

A senior party member and member of parliament, Dr Kgosietsile Letlape, said he was part of a team that visited several hospitals where essential medication was out of stock.

Letlape said the situation is so dire that patients are being sent from one healthcare facility to the next to look for their chronic medication.

Shortage of medication a ‘disaster’

Letlape said there is a shortage of important medicine used to stop excessive bleeding, painkillers, and other medications important for surgery.

“We, as ActionSA, have written to the Human Rights Commission to investigate this matter urgently.

“You hear of pharmaceutical suppliers which have not been paid for months and have stopped the delivery of drugs. You hear of pharmacies that have 55% of stock out. That is a disaster,” he said.

KZN authorities accused of covering up

Meanwhile, the chairperson of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the provincial health department of covering up the shortage of essential medication in hospitals and clinics.

Zwakele Mncwango said, when he raised the issue, the health department accused him of peddling lies and indicated that there was enough medication at the depots.

“The MEC has been denying this, and now we are no longer face a challenge, we are in a crisis mode. I am saying this not to cause panic but I am saying it to be honest,” he said.

Mncwago said he had also contacted the KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to get him to intervene or investigate the alleged medication shortage.

“If there is a shortage because of budget restraints, they must address the issue; they cannot just keep quiet,” he said.

Mncwango said he had learnt that doctors and nurses in public health facilities in the province were told as far back as last year that there would be a medication shortage.

“I get worried when I see a lack of oversight from the legislature members. There are 80 of them. The big question will go to the members of the legislature. Why are they quiet and not playing their role?” he asked.

Mncwango hoped the national government would intervene and help the province before the situation worsened.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has denied there is a crisis.

She said medicine shortages were normal when there were few suppliers and many clients to supply.

