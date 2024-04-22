‘Ozempic Face’ – Surgeons sound alarm over weight loss treatment’s side effect

Some of the side effects of taking Ozempic include sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks, and sagging skin, which can give the appearance of aging and deflation.

With the rising popularity of weight loss treatments, surgeons are noting an increase in the side effect dubbed “Ozempic Face” among Hollywood celebrities.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, several doctors have pointed out that celebrities such as John Goodman and Sharon Osbourne are among those most affected by this alleged condition.

For those unfamiliar, some of the side effects of taking Ozempic include sunken eyes, gaunt cheeks, and sagging skin, which can give the appearance of aging and deflation.

“Ozempic face is essentially the same characteristics that we see when patients have rapid or regular weight loss,” explained Dr Smita Ramanadham, a plastic surgeon based in New Jersey, in an interview with the publication.

“We observe a loss of volume in the face, and when fat is lost in the face, we notice signs such as sunken cheeks, increased sagging skin, and an overall hollowing out of the features.”

After analysing images of 15 celebrities who underwent significant weight loss transformations, a group of surgeons speculated that at least half of them may have exhibited signs of facial emaciation.

Dr Sue Decotiis, a weight loss specialist who has prescribed Ozempic to thousands of patients, noted that weight loss appears more pronounced in individuals with longer faces due to the way the skin is stretched.

The popularity of Ozempic continues to surge, with more than nine million prescriptions written in the last three months of 2022 alone, as the drug gains momentum across the United States.

Also read: Ozempic: Weight loss drug trend on TikTok worries doctors

Celebrities with ‘Ozempic face‘

Among women, both doctors pointed out Sharon Osbourne, also 71, as the most striking example of “Ozempic face” — especially after the star disclosed shedding 42lbs (about 19.1 kg) on Ozempic and then experiencing continued weight loss. “Her eyes appear more sunken in, and her cheeks show more hollowing,” remarked Dr Ramanadham.

Robbie Williams Picture: Gallo Images

They also identified Robbie Williams among the celebrities exhibiting “Ozempic face,” with Dr Ramanadham noting, “You can see a hollowing under the eyes and in the cheeks, along with more wrinkles due to a loss of volume. With Robbie, you can directly observe the effects of weight loss.”

Dr Decotiis added, “He looks like a completely different person! His longer face accentuates the effects of weight loss, making him appear very drawn.”

Scott Disick Picture: Star Influx LA/Backgrid

Scott Disick, known for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, was also cited on the list, with doctors highlighting the sunken areas beneath his eyes as indicative of “Ozempic face”. He is widely rumored to be using Ozempic.

Scott reportedly turned to the drug after grappling with his “dad bod” following weight gain from a back injury sustained in an accident, according to The Mirror.

What is Ozempic?

Dr Paul Jarrod Frank, a cosmetic and celebrity dermatologist, coined the term “Ozempic face” after treating many individuals with this symptom, reports Medical News Today.

Semaglutide, the generic name for Ozempic, belongs to a group of medications called incretin mimetics. These medications help ensure the pancreas releases enough insulin when blood glucose levels are high.

Moreover, Ozempic functions as a long-lasting and potent glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist. This means it induces a feeling of fullness and slows down stomach emptying, leading to reduced calorie intake.

Although Ozempic is safe when used under a doctor’s supervision, it can lead to rapid weight loss, particularly noticeable on the face.

NOW READ: Falsified Ozempic products flood the market, Sahpra urges caution