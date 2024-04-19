‘Is that Mr Mpengesi?’ Social media users unsure of Chippa boss after new look

In an interview last year, the entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape said he had lost between 30 to 35kg.

Chippa United chairman Chippa Mpengesi has seen a drastic weight loss in the last 12 months or so. Picture: chippaunitedfc/Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

What was meant to be a post announcing football development plans for the Eastern Cape, has led a handful of people on social media questioning Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi’s weight loss.

Comments such as “I had to zoom in and out like 4 times just to make sure it’s him… Damn this Herbflex is way better than OMO fat remover,” by one netizen, while others wondered if indeed it was Mpengesi in the photo.

In the photo shared by Chippa United’s official Twitter account, the chairman was with South African Football Association East London president Mxolisi “Prince” Sibam, in what seemed like a meeting.

Losing the weight

Mpengesi had a sit-down with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa on his show on 947 to explain the reason for the sudden trimmed look.

“One of my resolutions for 2023 was that, as a public figure, a role model to many, let me do something different Rob,” said the axe-wielding chairman.

“One day when I was watching some of the repeats, you know when the TV captured me, I looked at that mkhaba (big belly) and I was not proud of myself. It was like this man runs a shisa nyana business (a buy and braai) or tavern,” confessed the chairman in 2023, when he had already looked slimmer.

“I said ‘no, no, no, something has to be done’. I can’t be really overtaken by old chairmen. They are older than me but when you look at them, they look smart, they wear smart. So I said 2023 is the year that I want to do things differently, Rob.”

The entrepreneur from the Eastern Cape said he had lost between 30 to 35kg at the time. “There are a lot of things in my life that I’ve cut. I’ve started new things, new cultures…walking, going to gym,” he said.

Mpengesi isn’t the first public figure to go through a weight transition. The likes of Julius Malema, DJ Sbu and media personality Nkanyiso Bhengu are a few to mention.

The change in lifestyle has also had an impact in how Mpngesi runs his business. Mpengesi is known for his quick decision-making, in relation to letting go of coaches at his club.

“Also, my anger levels have dropped. It looks like for the first time we might have a coach who will finish a season,” he said.

In March, Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo explained that Morgan Mammila continues to be part of the club’s technical team even after he was demoted.

The Chilli Boys began the season with Mammila in charge for 13 games until he was replaced by Kopo and Thabo September.

