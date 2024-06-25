Third Mpox death recorded, number of cases rises to 16

The new cases include a 40-year-old man from Ladysmith, a 43-year-old man from Johannesburg and a 29-year-old man from Mamelodi.

The Department of Health has confirmed three more cases of Mpox (formerly known as monkey pox) had been recorded by Tuesday afternoon. Also, one more patient has died.

The latest cases include a 40-year-old man from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal who presented with mpox-like symptoms, including a rash all over his body, and never presented in the hospital.

He died at home and the results came back positive for mpox on Sunday.

The other two cases were confirmed in Gauteng, including a 43-year-old man who was diagnosed at a local private health facility in Johannesburg last Saturday, and a 29-year-old man diagnosed at a Mamelodi health facility last Friday.

They presented with symptoms indicative of disease and had no international travel history.

Number of cases increasing

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox in South Africa to 16 since the outbreak of the disease in May.

Eight cases from KwaZulu-Natal, seven cases from Gauteng, and one from Western Cape.

All cases are male, aged between 23 and 43 years old. The number of mpox-related deaths has also increased to three.

Campaign of education

The department said its “efforts to curb the spread of this infectious are ongoing in the affected communities around the country”.

“The department, working with provinces and other stakeholders in the sector, has embarked on health education with funeral parlours on how to handle the human remains of demised due to suspected and confirmed mpox,” it revealed in a statement.

“The department would like to allay fears of possible travel restrictions or lockdowns due to mpox outbreak because the World Health Organisation has not recommended any travel restrictions. However, it is important for travellers from mpox-endemic countries to seek health care if they are ill and to alert health officials about their travel for clinical guidance.

“Individuals, families and communities are urged to support all those who experience mpox-like symptoms to present at the nearest healthcare facilities without delay for screening and diagnosis, instead of self-diagnosis and using over-the-counter medication.”

It reiterated that anyone can contract the disease, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

“Mpox is preventable and manageable, and treatment for both mild and severe cases is available. People at high risk include those living with chronic conditions such as HIV, TB and diabetes.”