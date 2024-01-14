Why the cold isn’t necessarily bad for your health

Is the cold really so bad for your health? Perhaps not, according to numerous scientific studies published on the subject.

While it’s important to take certain precautions during cold spells, such as covering up with warm clothes and airing out your home, this doesn’t mean that the cold is necessarily bad for your health.

Numerous scientists have studied this subject, and have demonstrated, if not suggested, that cold can have certain superpowers.

This has even spurred the emergence of all kinds of cold-based techniques and practices, from ice baths to cryotherapy, designed to treat certain ailments thanks to its many properties.

Boosted immunity

Does cold have the power to weaken or, on the contrary, strengthen the immune system? It’s a debate that hasn’t really been settled yet.

There are pros and cons, but some studies have found that cold could help you get sick less.

A study, carried out in the Netherlands on 3 018 participants aged 18 to 65, showed that people who switched from a hot shower to a cold shower of 30, 60 or 90 seconds over a long period of time had fewer sick days than those who did not follow this routine.

According to the researchers, this finding is linked to the stimulation of leukocytes – the white blood cells that help the body defend itself against viruses and bacteria.

Improved sleep?

Whether it’s too hot or too cold, temperature extremes are generally detrimental to the quality of sleep.

However, it would seem that cold can be more conducive to falling asleep and recuperating. That’s perhaps not so surprising, since it’s theoretically easier to control.

According to France’s Institut National du Sommeil et de la Vigilance (InVS), a bedroom temperature of between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius is ideal for a good night’s sleep. And that’s easier to achieve when it’s cold.

At the same time, it suggests that hot weather – contrary to popular belief – does nothing to help promote a good night’s sleep. “The body is more vulnerable to overheating during sleep because thermal regulation mechanisms are less effective during sleep, particularly REM sleep,” the association explains.

Stress-busting

The sun, the beach and the sea – what better way to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life? And yet, it’s perhaps in icier waters that some people find their stress levels can be reduced.

That’s the concept behind the Wim Hof method, named after the Dutch “Iceman” who invented it. This technique promises a state of absolute well-being and plenitude.

The idea is to combine breathing and meditation exercises with ice baths – the latter being particularly popular in Northern Europe. Although the concept has not been scientifically validated, studies have already suggested that cold or cold water releases endorphins, inducing a sensation of well-being and even relieving certain forms of pain.

