Tickets to go on sale for Springboks’ Nations Championship home Tests: All the details

The world champions will play three home Tests in the new competition in July.

Springbok rugby fans will be able to buy tickets for this year’s Test against England for as little as R450, SA Rugby announced on Thursday.

The world champions face England in the first of their Nations Championship games on 4 July at Ellis Park.

That match will be followed a week later by a clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, with the cheapest ticket available for R375, while the Test against Wales, in Durban on 18 July, will offer tickets from only R250.

All the Boks home Nations Championship Test matches’ tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 2 April at 10am. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster only.

England will play a Test in South Africa in July for the first time since 2018, while Scotland haven’t been to this country in 12 years. Wales were last in South Africa in 2022.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the Boks were looking forward to the cross-hemisphere tournament – which will continue with the second leg in Europe in November – especially given the performances of the teams in the recent Six Nations series.



The Boks will take on Ireland, Italy and France in November, before a finals weekend takes place to determine the best team on the planet.

“This is an exciting new competition, and after witnessing the competitiveness of the Six Nations in general and some very tight contests, we have no doubt it’s going to be a thrilling new challenge for the Boks,” said Erasmus.

“England showed real grit in the Six Nations, although some of the results didn’t go their way, and they really showed what they are capable of against the eventual champions, pushing France all the way in Paris.

“Scotland also proved that they could be a real force by finishing third on the standings with three victories, and to be the only team to beat France, while also defeating England and Wales, they too will back themselves to put up a good showing in South Africa.

“Wales showed great development in their style of play, and the fact that they finished well with a great victory against a very tough Italian team will boost their confidence when they travel to South Africa.”

Tickets, priced from only R250 per person, are already available for the Boks’ season opener against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June.

Springbok Nations Championship home fixtures 2026:

Saturday 4 July: Springboks v England (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 11 July: Springboks v Scotland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday 18 July: Springboks v Wales (Kings Park, Durban)