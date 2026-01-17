Why you should book brunch at Gauteng’s most Instagrammable hotel: Room 32 at Park Hyatt

One of the most magical dining experiences is booking a good meal at Room 32.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to step into a world where elegance, flavour, and pure Instagrammable magic collide, then Room 32 at Park Hyatt Johannesburg should be at the top of your list.

Picture: Instagram

I had the fortunate opportunity to spend a Sunday afternoon eating the tastiest brunch and taking the most breathtaking selfies.

Room 32. Picture: Thami Kwazi

Whether it’s a leisurely Sunday brunch with friends or a sophisticated high tea, this is the kind of spot that turns ordinary weekends into unforgettable experiences. In addition, your camera roll will turn into a work of art.

Room 32. Picture: Supplied

From the moment you arrive, the experience feels effortless. You simply pull up to the hotel and hand over your keys to the valet service. So, there’s no parking stress, just pure VIP vibes.

A true VIP experience

The property’s subtle privacy adds an air of exclusivity. Because of this, you feel like you’ve discovered a hidden gem right in the heart of Gauteng.

Booking your table? Easy

You can then enjoy the fully cashless system that lets you focus on the experience without fiddling with cash or cards. Prepay for your meal and immerse yourself in a worry-free experience.

A feast for the eyes (and the feed)

Step onto the outdoor deck, and your jaw will probably drop. The heated pool shimmers beneath the sun, perfectly framed by manicured gardens. In addition, the sleek architectural lines of the hotel impress. Live music drifts through the air, adding just the right touch of atmosphere as you sip your sparkling tea or brunch cocktail.

Room 32. Picture: Supplied

Honestly, it’s hard not to take a dozen photos; every angle, every corner feels like it’s been staged for your feed. And yes, even the bathrooms are beautiful enough to warrant a snap or two.

Room 32. Picture: Supplied

Culinary magic at Room 32

Room 32. Picture: Supplied

Now, let’s talk food because this is where Room 32 truly shines.

The restaurant, cleverly named to play on the hotel’s 31 rooms, offers a gastronomic journey. It’s as much theatre as it is cuisine.

Chefs work over live-fire grills, transforming fresh, seasonal ingredients into courses that taste as incredible as they look.

Room 32. Picture: Supplied

Sunday brunch here isn’t rushed or crowded; it’s a series of deliciously curated courses that encourage you to slow down, savour every bite, and enjoy the art of dining.

The high tea experience is just as dreamy: delicate savoury bites, elegantly plated pastries, and perfectly brewed teas that make it impossible to leave the table quickly.

Pair your meal with a handcrafted cocktail or a premium wine. Alternatively, enjoy a fine cigar in The Lounge, and you’ve got an afternoon that feels both indulgent and completely luxurious.

Picture: Instagram

A dedicated sommelier guides you through South Africa’s rich wine heritage, offering pairings that elevate every bite.

Fear not, if you’re a non-drinker, the mocktails are just as refreshing and tasty. And vegan meals are catered for too.

Wellness, calm, and pure luxury

Park Hyatt Johannesburg isn’t just about eating, it’s about indulging all your senses. With a spa opening soon, guests can look forward to treatments inspired by both local and international wellness traditions. These feature Rooibos, marula oil, and baobab extract.

For those wanting to stay active, there’s a fully equipped fitness centre.

Meanwhile, the pool and surrounding gardens provide a serene oasis for relaxation.

Add in luxury touches, like Assouline books, candles, and design elements to the lounge and suites. As a result, every moment here feels curated for comfort and style.

Why you should book

Sunday brunch or high tea at Room 32 is more than a meal; it’s a lifestyle experience. It’s about beautiful surroundings, incredible food, live music, and those surreal photos that will make your friends jealous.

It’s about enjoying privacy and luxury, with thoughtful touches like valet service and a seamless, cashless system.

So whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, looking to treat yourself, or simply want a gorgeous spot to soak up the weekend, Room 32 at Park Hyatt Johannesburg is the place to be.

Book through Dineplan, grab your best outfit, and prepare for an afternoon of indulgence, style, and memories. These will last far longer than the perfect Instagram post.

The best part is it’s a super private space.