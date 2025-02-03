‘It’s going to be a festival’ – Legends Barber CEO Sheldon Tatchell on Legends Township Marathon

The marathon will be held at the Eldorado Park Stadium later this month.

The countdown has begun for this year’s edition of the Legends Township Marathon.

The 28th Legends Township Marathon will be held later this month, on 23 February, at the Eldorado Park Stadium.

Speaking to The Citizen, founder and CEO of Legends Barber, Sheldon Tatchell, said the marathon has become a beacon of hope for many.

He said that since its inception back in 1995, it has become more than just a race but a movement for healthier lifestyles, community upliftment, and lasting social impact.

“The Legends Township Marathon has evolved into an iconic event that the whole community looks forward to. It addresses the problems and ills that the community faces and serves as a beacon of hope. It also impacts the kids in the community because they will also be running the race.”

Designed to promote a healthier lifestyle, the marathon also incorporates environmental initiatives such as recycling and clean-up campaigns, while engaging local schools and organisations to ensure participation from all age groups.

Tatchell emphasised that the marathon aligns perfectly with Legends Barber’s broader mission.

“It’s not just about the race itself, but also the pre and post-event impact on the community. We’re committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle—and staying in shape not only from the outside but the inside as well.”

One of the pre-marathon initiatives is the Pre-Marathon Shoe Drive aimed at collecting 100 pairs of running shoes for children who want to participate but lack proper gear.

Additional initiatives include food parcel donations and skill-building programmes.

Tatchell said this effort not only ensures accessibility for underprivileged youth but also fosters a culture of giving and community involvement.

“We are quite actively supporting the community, whether it’s through full passes, implementing a training centre for purpose to be uplifted, giving away running shoes for those who don’t have running shoes on the day, or teaming up with the right partners to help us execute this.”

Marathon and festivity

Beyond the race, the Legends Township Marathon promises a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Tatchell said the streets will come alive with entertainment, music, and a celebration of community spirit.

“So many positives will be taken from there. And I think that’s something that we all look forward to,” he added.

He said he also hopes the marathon will continue to change perceptions about townships like Eldorado Park.

“People have this perception about Eldorado Park being an unsafe place and not being the safest place around.

“It’s crucial to understand that perceptions are changing. People are now looking forward to participating in the race and are eager to bring their family members along,” he added.

Plans to expand across more townships in South Africa

Tatchell said they have plans to expand across more townships in South Africa.

“Our mission is to take this event to townships across South Africa, not just to bring runners together but to shift mindsets, attract sponsors, and uplift communities.

“This marathon isn’t just about fitness—it’s about development, opportunity, and creating a better future for township residents.”

