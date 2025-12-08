It’s a real honour that South Africans have gravitated towards my magician of ‘Bewitched’, says US singer N’Kenge

N’Kenge, a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated vocalist, says countries such as Italy have also embraced the tune.

US jazz vocalist N’Kenge says she’s honoured by how the South African jazz community has embraced her version of the classic song, Bewitched.

“South Africa is so rich in so many styles of music but being a pioneer in so many jazz movements, it’s a real honour that South Africans have gravitated towards my magician of Bewitched,” N’Kenge tells The Citizen.

The single is part of N’Kenge’s debut jazz album, CenterStage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival, recorded at her sold-out headlining performance at the 27th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Festival.

Bewitched was initially penned by the renowned US composing duo Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart, who are known as Rodgers and Hart.

In South Africa, N’Kenge’s version has performed well on Dumza Maswana’s show, Umculo we Jazz, on Umhlobo Wenene FM.

N’Kenge has yet to visit South Africa, despite finding some success.

“It’s definitely something I would absolutely love to do sooner than later and be able to share my music to the masses of South Africa.”

When asked who her favourite South African singers are, she mentions Lira and Zoë Modiga.

“There are so many artists that I listen to but I really love both Lira and Zoë Modiga. Really wonderful vocalists, performers and I connect with their music.”

ALSO READ: ‘A true SA jazz legend’: Tributes pour in for veteran musician Pops Mohamed

The love of jazz

N’Kenge, a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-nominated vocalist, says countries such as Italy have also embraced the tune.

“In addition to the song riding the charts in the U.S., Italy has been giving me a lot of love for my both my single and album. Jazz is such an international language and I’m just thrilled that my music is being seen and heard and appreciated,” says the singer.

N’Kenge’s parents are of African heritage, although she doesn’t know which country; she has pride in her African roots.

“The lineage goes way back that we actually don’t know which countries, but is definitely something that I am currently investigating,” she says.

“I do know that it was very important for my parents to give me an African name with a meaning so I carry my name every day with pride because it means ‘superior in mind’ and it’s from the Congo.”

Her album, CenterStage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival, was released in August and recorded in April this year at the festival above.

“Ella Fitzgerald is an icon!” exclaims N’Kenge.

“She has inspired me tremendously and being invited to headline her festival was such an honour that recording this album there came so naturally.”

“I’m so proud of this album and the musicians I shared the stage with. Having the opportunity to celebrate her through songs that she recorded herself was my way to help continue her legacy.”

NOW READ: Swankie Mafoko confronts grief and alcohol abuse with one-woman show ‘The Joke Was On Me’