Valentine’s Day dinner: 5 easy recipes to impress your loved one

From delicious main courses to sweet desserts, here are some simple dishes to try this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is a great time to make a special meal for your loved one without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Whether you’re having a romantic dinner for two or treating yourself, these easy recipes will help you enjoy a tasty meal without the hassle.

Easy Valentine’s Day dinner recipes

Creamed spinach and chicken bake

Ingredients

2 packets McCain Creamed Spinach

500 g pasta of choice, boiled and set aside

400 g chicken cubed

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, chopped

Mixed herbs

½ cup passata

1 cup feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley

Method

Heat oil in a large pot on medium to high heat. Season chicken and fry in batches. Remove from the pan and set aside Add the onions to the pan and fry until translucent, then add the garlic, mixed herbs and passata. Mix well to combine Add the frozen creamed spinach to the tomato mix and close the lid of the pot. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes Throw in the pasta and feta and toss well. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Serve hot with a side salad.

*These recipes were sourced from www.mccain.co.za

Irish pork stew with colcannon

Ingredients

For the pork stew

800g pork shoulder, cut into chunks

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery stalks, sliced

300g mushrooms, quartered

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup stout beer (like Guinness)

3 cups chicken or beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

For the colcannon

1kg potatoes, peeled and quartered

4 cups kale, finely chopped

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Prepare the Pork Stew: Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add pork chunks and sear until browned on all sides, then remove and set aside. In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until the onion is translucent. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat everything evenly. Deglaze the pot with stout beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Return the browned pork to the pot. Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, and bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for about 1.5 hours or until the pork is tender. Prepare the Colcannon: While the stew cooks, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. In a separate pan, sauté the kale in 2 tablespoons of butter until wilted and tender. Drain the potatoes and mash them with milk and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until smooth. Fold the sautéed kale into the mashed potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Final Assembly: Check the stew for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove the bay leaf before serving. Serve the pork stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley. Accompany with a generous spoonful of colcannon alongside each serving of stew.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Tasty vegetarian Bobotie

Ingredients

For the bobotie

30 ml vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 knob ginger, finely grated

15 ml mild curry powder

15 ml garam masala or mild masala

5 ml ground turmeric

5 ml ground cinnamon

5 ml ground cumin

5 ml ground coriander

1 large aubergine, cut into 1x1cm cubes

2 x 400g cans lentils, drained

1-2 slices white bread, processed to crumbs

1 cup water

60 ml fruit chutney (plus more for serving)

15 ml Worcester sauce

15 ml tomato paste

125 ml seedless raisins (optional)

Salt & pepper

A squeeze of lemon juice, optional

For the custard layer:

1 x 400g coconut milk

3 eggs

A few bay leaves (or curry leaves)

Salt & pepper

Method

Heat the oil over medium heat in a medium size pot and fry the onions until they are soft but not too dark. Add the garlic and ginger, stir and cook for a minute. Add the curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, stir and cook for a minute. Add the aubergine and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the lentils, breadcrumbs, water, chutney, Worcester sauce, tomato paste and raisins, then stir and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often (it can burn easily). Season generously with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice, then remove from the heat. Transfer to a baking dish and smooth the surface. Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a mixing bowl, add the coconut milk and eggs and season with salt and pepper. Whisk until well mixed then pour over the bobotie. Press a few bay leaves into the top, then bake for about 25 minutes or until the top layer starts to turn brown on the edges and is fully cooked. Remove and serve with your choice of sides such as yellow rice, toasted coconut, chutney, tomato sambal and fresh coriander.

*This recipe is courtesy of Ilse van der Merwe of www.thefoodfox.com

No-bake blueberry lemon cheesecake in jars

Ingredients

1kg blueberries

60ml honey

15ml lemon juice

15ml water

15g corn starch

For the cheesecake

230g cream cheese

200g Greek yoghurt

30ml honey

1 lemon, zest and juice

For the biscuit crumb

1 packet of Tennis biscuits

45ml butter, melted

Method

For the lemon blueberry filling: Combine ingredients, except for corn starch and water, and In a saucepan, heat over low-medium heat on your gas stove for 5 minutes. Mix in cornflour and water, add to sauce and continue to cook until sauce thickens. Allow to cool. For the cheesecake: Combine all ingredients and place in the fridge. For the biscuit crumb: Crush the Tennis biscuits into a fine crumb. Add butter and mix. To assemble: Place biscuit crumbs into mason jars and pack gently with your fingertips. Divide the cheesecake mixture evenly amongst jars. Top off with blueberry sauce and chill for at least one hour, or make it the day before (considering your load shedding schedule!

*This recipe was created by Chef Sharon Pye and is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio

Vanilla panna cotta, mango sorbet, coconut snap

Ingredients

Panna cotta

200g Milk

200g Cream

45g Castor Sugar

1/2tsp Vanilla Paste

3 Gelatine Leaves

Mango sorbet

500g Fresh very ripe mango

250g Castor Sugar

250g Water

10g Glucose Syrup

Coconut snap

20g Dried Coconut

25g Butter

8g Water

12g Glucose Syrup

12g Cake Flour

40g Icing Sugar

Method

For the Panna cotta

Start by soaking the gelatine leaves in cold water for about 10 minutes Bring the sugar, milk, cream, and vanilla to the boil over medium heat. Make sure it comes right to the boil otherwise, it will set in two separate layers. Remove from the heat, remove the gelatine from the cold water, and gently whisk into the boiled liquid. Set this to one side, mixing every now and then. You want this to get cold enough that it is starting to set before you pour it into your mould. This will mean the vanilla seeds will set through the panna cotta. If it goes into the mould too hot, the seeds will all sink to the bottom and set on the top of your panna cotta like a hat. Once the Panna Cotta is cold and starting to thicken, pour it into a mould or glass. I recommend 100g per serving. Place this in the fridge overnight to set. Make sure it is covered, as dairy and fatty things will pick up other smells from your fridge.

The sorbet

Place all the ingredients into a pan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Simmer for two minutes. Allow to cool slightly before blending with a stick blender or in a liquidizer. Allow to cool fully. Churn in an ice cream machine or place in the freezer in a tub and whisk with a fork every 30 minutes until fluffy but fully frozen.

For the snap

Heat the butter, water, and glucose until melted then mix into the dry ingredients. Allow to stand for 30 minutes. Spread the mixture onto a baking sheet and bake at 160℃ for 16 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

*This recipe was shared by Farro Restaurant and is published with permission.

