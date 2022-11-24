Medihelp Medical Aid – Service accolades, organic growth, and the stability that comes with 117 years in the industry

Sponsored

“As a medical aid that has been around for the past 117 years, we have experienced all the turbulence, change, and opportunities this industry has to offer. One fact that has remained true is that hasty decisions can be costly decisions for members. Since this industry’s growth is limited and consists mainly of churning, members should guard against being lured to change their medical aid based on promises of lower premiums for non-medical aid-related products or delayed contribution adjustments that may leave them stuck on an option that doesn’t suit their needs because they’ve depleted their saving account’s credit facility early in the year. Members should also be wary of downgrading to the cheapest option on offer, as this can leave them with additional out-of-pocket expenses that could potentially far exceed their savings in monthly contributions,” says Ettie Da Silva, Principal Officer of Medihelp.

It is also important to differentiate between medical scheme coverage and medical insurance that will not offer the same extent of cover. It is therefore recommended to contact the medical scheme or speak to an accredited adviser to assess your needs and advise you on the most suitable option for your needs before making a commitment. To assist potential members in this regard, Medihelp provides a functionality on its website where clients can request a Medihelp adviser to contact them for free accredited advice.

Since consumers’ healthcare needs and personal circumstances differ, we’ve designed Medihelp’s product range to offer variety. At Medihelp, we’ve found that consistency in our offering and communication, maintaining the balance between price and benefits, easy-to-understand products, as well as uncomplicated messaging are key in attracting and retaining members. We enhanced the Medihelp experience a few years ago by repositioning the brand, increasing the price and benefit competitiveness of the product range, and evaluating customer journeys to optimise service experience. “Being awarded a top three achievement ranking in the Ask Afrika Orange Index 2022®, the most referenced customer experience benchmark in South Africa, confirmed that the team’s hard work is paying off,” says Da Silva.

Over the past year, Medihelp’s membership has experienced significant organic growth, and now sits at over 204 000 beneficiaries.

Medihelp’s product range offers an array of healthcare solutions:

Four vital options that provide cover for students, first-time employees, and the young and healthy seeking quality medical cover without the expensive price tag – the focus of these options are on ensuring cover in case of hospitalisation or a traumatic event, with a smaller benefit for daily medical expenses,

that provide cover for students, first-time employees, and the young and healthy seeking quality medical cover without the expensive price tag – the focus of these options are on ensuring cover in case of hospitalisation or a traumatic event, with a smaller benefit for daily medical expenses, Three savings plans , created for young families and those who prefer the flexibility of choice that these options bring, and

, created for young families and those who prefer the flexibility of choice that these options bring, and Five comprehensive plans, with contributions designed for larger families and benefits for more advanced healthcare needs.

Medihelp is inspired to continue improving the Medihelp experience for all its stakeholders by the Ask Afrika Orange Index® rating and positive response to the changes we’ve implemented.