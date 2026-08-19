MTV VMAs drop best Afrobeats category, leaving fans asking questions

The MTV VMAs have sparked questions after quietly dropping Afrobeats from the 2026 categories.

The MTV Video Music Awards have removed the best Afrobeats category from the announced lineup for this year’s ceremony. As a result, fans and music lovers are questioning what the change means for one of Africa’s biggest musical exports.

The 2026 VMAs are on 27 September in Los Angeles. However, MTV has not publicly explained why the standalone Afrobeats category is no longer included among the awards.

The decision comes just three years after the category was introduced to recognise the growing international influence of African music and its artists.

Afrobeats made VMA history

Tyla performs at Epic Records presents Tyla at The Classic Cat on January 31, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty Images

The best Afrobeats category was introduced in 2023, marking an important moment for a genre. This genre had rapidly moved from African dance floors to some of the biggest stages around the world.

Nigerian superstar Rema and American singer Selena Gomez made history as the inaugural winners. Their global hit Calm Down took the award in 2023.

The following year, South African superstar Tyla continued Africa’s dominance of the category. She won for her breakout global hit Water.

Tyla then returned to the winners’ circle in 2025, securing her second consecutive victory with Push 2 Start.

Her back-to-back wins cemented her position as one of the leading African artists making an impact on the international music scene.

African stars still recognised

Although the dedicated category appears to have disappeared from the 2026 lineup, African musicians have not been completely overlooked.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has received a best collaboration nomination alongside Colombian superstar Shakira for their song Dai Dai.

Tems has also earned recognition, picking up a best R&B nomination alongside British rapper Dave for their collaboration Raindance.

The absence of a dedicated Afrobeats category represents a shift, particularly as the genre continues to influence global pop culture, fashion, dance and music.

Netizens across the continent expressed concern that removing the category could limit opportunities for African artists to gain mainstream exposure. Alternatively, others suggest it might encourage broader inclusion of Afrobeats artists across multiple genres.

MTV has not explained the decision.