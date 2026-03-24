UK rap king Dave confirms explosive first South African tour dates

Fans celebrate as global rap powerhouse Dave finally announces long-awaited South African arena performances this October.

British rap phenomenon Dave is officially heading to South Africa for the first time. This marks a major moment for local hip hop lovers and live music culture.

The award-winning star will bring his acclaimed The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town in October 2026. He promises emotionally charged performances and cinematic stage productions.

The highly anticipated tour will start at the iconic SunBet Arena on 3 October. Then, it will move to the Grand Arena GrandWest on 6 October.

The shows are presented by Big Concerts as part of another premium live entertainment experience. This event is expected to draw thousands of fans from across the country.

ALSO READ: More than golf: Calvin Harris, Carpo and other must-see highlights from LIV Golf Steyn City (VIDEO)

At just 27 years old, Dave has already cemented himself as one of the most influential voices in modern rap. His storytelling-driven music and socially conscious lyrics have earned him critical acclaim and global chart success.

In a historic achievement, he became the first UK rap artist to debut three consecutive studio albums at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

This is a milestone that highlights his cultural reach and loyal fan base.

The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour has captivated audiences internationally with its immersive visuals and raw emotional intensity.

Concertgoers can expect a carefully curated setlist blending introspective anthems with high-energy crowd moments. These moments showcase Dave’s evolution from underground lyricist to global superstar.

Excitement around ticket access is already building.

Cardholders from Mastercard will enjoy exclusive presale opportunities ahead of the general release.

The dedicated presale window opens on 25 March, giving fans an early chance to secure seats. The broader public sale begins on 27 March.

Loyal supporters registered with the Big Concerts Fan Club will also gain priority booking access during a special pre-release phase.

Industry insiders believe the announcement signals growing international confidence in South Africa as a key touring destination.