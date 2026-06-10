Watch Bafana Bafana’s World Cup opener live: Here’s what you need to know

South Africans can watch Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup return live

If you’re not a fan of going out and want to enjoy the Bafana game without having to drive out, this is the solution for you.

South African football fans are counting down the hours until Bafana Bafana make their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup stage when they face Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday night.

For supporters wondering where to catch all the action, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that both SABC1 and S3 will broadcast the highly anticipated fixture live, giving millions of viewers across the country free access to the tournament opener.

The match kicks off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, immediately after the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony and Build-Up programme, which will air live from 6.30pm to 9pm on both channels.

Taking centre stage for World Cup coverage

SABC’s Video Entertainment division has announced that S3 will serve as the primary television home of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in South Africa.

The channel will provide extensive tournament coverage, including pre-match analysis, post-match discussions and expert insights throughout the competition.

To ensure maximum accessibility, all Bafana Bafana matches will be simulcast on SABC1 and S3, allowing supporters to follow every moment of the national team’s World Cup journey.

Coverage will be hosted by popular SABC Sport presenters Andile Ncube, Vusiwe Ngcobo and Thabiso Mosia, who will guide viewers through the tournament with commentary, analysis and interviews.

A familiar rival awaits

The opening fixture against Mexico brings back memories of one of South Africa’s most iconic football moments.

The two nations met in the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup at Soccer City in Johannesburg, where Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a stunning goal that remains one of the most celebrated moments in South African sporting history. That encounter ended in a memorable 1-1 draw.

Sixteen years later, Bafana Bafana have another opportunity to make history as they return to football’s biggest stage carrying the hopes of a nation.

More Bafana Bafana matches on SABC

Fans will also be able to watch South Africa’s remaining group-stage matches live on both SABC1 and S3.

The clash against Czechia will be broadcast on Thursday, 18 June at 6pm, while the final group match against South Korea will air in the early hours of Wednesday, 24 June at 3am.

SABC says it will continue providing comprehensive coverage throughout the tournament, including the knockout rounds and the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, ensuring South Africans do not miss a single moment as Bafana Bafana chase World Cup glory.