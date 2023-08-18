Over 120 artisans to showcase at the 17th edition of the HmC Fair

This year’s HmC Fair encompasses ‘Where Handmade African Luxury Meets the Future’

Artisans from different parts of Africa will showcase their work at HmC Fair this year. Picture: Supplied

The HmC Fair is back again this year for its 17th edition set to take place at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg early next month.

The Handmade Contemporary Fair (HmC Fair) is Africa’s premier artisanal luxury fair, showcasing the finest handmade creations from across the continent.

The event, which runs from 1 to 3 September, offers a platform for talented artisans to showcase their work and connect with a discerning audience.

This year, 120 different artisans and makers from across the continent will showcase their work, with over 90% of the artisans being women as HmC Fair celebrates African women in artisanry and craftsmanship.

The makers will showcase different crafts, from artwork, food, accessories, pastries, designs, and many more.

Head of Operations for HmC Fair, Lesley Hudson, said HmC Fair is the ideal collaborative ecosystem to recognise women and to celebrate and showcase their talent and contribution to the luxury economy.

“Women play a significant role across a vast range of artisanry and craftsmanship in Africa, which is an essential part of the continent’s cultural and economic landscape.

“Over the last 17 editions of HmC Fair, we have witnessed a growing interest in handmade and sustainable products worldwide, a movement that is creating increasing opportunities for African craftswomen to access both local and international markets,” she said.

Handmade African luxury meets the future

This year’s HmC Fair encompasses ‘Where Handmade African Luxury Meets the Future’ and advocates for the importance of protecting handmade industries and their ability to preserve culture and create wealth.

“Our emphasis is on supporting local entrepreneurs who create jobs to access a market that sustains employment through production,” Lesley said.

Lerato Motau, who will be showcasing her fibre textiles, said her work represents who she is as a person.

“Because I am able to speak my journey of dyslexia using visual perception as communication and no words, I can heal myself in each and every stitch, which represents my emotions and my healing. When you use your hands, it becomes authentic. It’s like I am stitching my wounds and it represents me as a person telling my story.”

The list of creators who will be showcasing this year includes Nahla Sleepwear (South Africa), Mangishi Doll (Zambia), Adele Dejak (Kenya), and Mille Collines (Rwanda) just to mention a few.

