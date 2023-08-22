Hot weather expected in Joburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging

Residents have been advised to use sunscreen, stay out of the sun and drink water to stay hydrated

Temperatures are expected to be in the high twenties. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents can expect scorching weather on Tuesday, a clear indication that the cold winter has made a hasty exit.

The country has seen a series of cold fronts with temperatures dropping below zero.

Gauteng was also enveloped into a winter wonderland in July following snowfall last seen in August 2012.

High temperatures

According to Gauteng Weather, the temperatures for Johannesburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging have been forecast to be in the high twenties.

“Pretoria to hit 30°C for the first time since the start of winter 2023,” the weather forecaster said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Johannesburg will also see hot weather with a forecast of 28°C, while Vereeniging will reach 29°C.

🔴BREAKING: PRETORIA TO HIT 30°C ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON, FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE START OF WINTER 2023!!!



Johannesburg 28°C

Vereeniging 29°C

🔥Pretoria 30°C — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 21, 2023

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, some residents said it is about time winter made an exit.

“We’ve had enough of this cold weather. It’s times for summer.”

Meanwhile, with the hot temperatures expected in Gauteng, residents have been advised to use sunscreen, stay out of the sun and drink water to stay hydrated.

ALSO READ: Winter takes last breath as hot weather expected in Gauteng this week

Warnings for other parts

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a series of warnings for other parts of the country.

Yellow level 4 warning:

Wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay, persisting until Wednesday.

Yellow level 2 warning:

Waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay, persisting until Wednesday.

Yellow level 1 warning:

Wind leading to difficult driving conditions for small motor vehicles and blowing around of loose debris is expected over the south-east of Northern Cape.

Saws has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, North West, north-eastern parts of Free State, the central and northern parts of Eastern Cape, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

ALSO READ: Eskom suspends load shedding … for now