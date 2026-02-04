Range Rover Velar: Stylish comfort [VIDEO]

Effortlessly and quietly capable, this Range Rover Velar feels less like a car and more like a lifestyle.

The 2025 Range Rover Velar has a way of drawing you in before you even step inside. It sits with intention, sculpted yet subtle, refined without feeling distant.

There is something deeply appealing about a vehicle that does not need to announce itself loudly to be noticed.

Confidence inspiring

The Velar understands restraint and in that restraint lies its confidence.

In a country where the weather can change its mind in a matter of minutes, the Velar feels reassuringly prepared.

South African days often begin under bright blue skies, give way to sudden rain and return to sunshine just as quickly.

Driving through these shifts, the car remains calm and composed. Its intelligent all-wheel drive works quietly, almost invisibly, giving you the sense that the car is thinking ahead so you do not have to.

The Range Rover Velar in Parkhurst. Pictures: Shaun Holland

It is the kind of confidence that allows you to relax into the drive.

Step inside, and the outside world softens. The cabin feels thoughtfully curated, a blend of modern technology and tactile luxury.

Soft materials meet clean lines, while subtle detailing adds depth without clutter.

The driving position feels natural, elevated just enough to give you a clear view of the road while still feeling grounded.

It is a space that invites you to linger, to enjoy the moment rather than rush through it. Ambient light is everything.

Technology here feels considered rather than overwhelming. The touchscreen flows seamlessly into the dash, responsive and intuitive. Everything you need is within easy reach, allowing you to stay present behind the wheel.

In changing road conditions, that sense of ease becomes especially valuable. Nothing distracts; nothing demands unnecessary attention.

Fuel? I found it quite efficient and didn’t have to fill up in a week, even after going from Joburg north to the east.

Then there is the sound system, which deserves its own moment. Rich, immersive and beautifully balanced, it transforms the cabin into a personal listening lounge. Music feels alive in this space.

There were several occasions where I arrived home or at a meeting and chose to sit a little longer, letting a song finish simply because it sounded too good to interrupt. It is one of those small luxuries that quietly elevates everyday life.

On the road, the Velar moves with grace. It smooths out rough surfaces, glides comfortably through traffic and feels steady on open highways.

An interior view of the Range Rover Velar steering wheel. Picture: Shaun Holland

The steering is light yet confident, and the suspension strikes that ideal balance between comfort and control.

While it carries the heritage of an iconic off-road brand, it never feels heavy or cumbersome. Instead, it feels refined, adaptable and entirely at ease in urban and lifestyle-driven environments.

The weather settings let you manually adjust for off-road and wet-weather conditions.

What truly sets this vehicle apart is how seamlessly it integrates into daily life. It transitions effortlessly from weekday commitments to weekend escapes.

One moment it is navigating city streets, the next it is heading out of town with equal poise. It does not ask you to adjust your lifestyle. It complements it.

