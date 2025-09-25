Recipe of the day :Doughnut Burger

The doughnut burger is a unique culinary creation that combines the sweetness of a glazed doughnut with the savoury flavours of a classic burger.

Doughnut-shaped burger? Yes, we are jumping on the TikTok trend.

This innovative dish offers a bold twist on tradition, appealing to adventurous eaters seeking something truly different.

Thank us later!

Serves: 4

Prep time: About 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 PnP doughnut burgers

¼ cup (60ml) PnP Let’s Cook braai smoky barbeque marinade

4 PnP white seeded burger buns

¼ cup (60g) PnP salted butter

½ cup (125ml) PnP low fat spring onion & chives cream cheese

½ PnP red onion, sliced in rings

¼ PnP Queen pineapple, sliced into rings

Handful PnP Let’s Cook Italian parsley, chopped

PnP Live Well canola oil, for frying

750g McCain Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Flaky salt

Method

Serve the doughnut burger with sweet potato fries and pair it with Beyerskloof Pinotage.

Braai the doughnut burgers over hot coals for about 6–7 minutes per side, or until cooked and the bacon is crispy. Baste the burgers with the marinade when they are almost cooked to avoid burning the marinade.

Slice burger buns and spread with butter.

Toast buns on medium coals or in a pan. Set aside.

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom bun slices and top with red onion and pineapple, followed by the doughnut burger.

Sprinkle with parsley and close with the top bun slices.

Heat oil in a pot and fry the sweet potato fries for about 8–10 minutes, or until cooked and crispy. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with salt.

-Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay