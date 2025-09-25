Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Recipe of the day :Doughnut Burger

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

25 September 2025

05:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The doughnut burger is a unique culinary creation that combines the sweetness of a glazed doughnut with the savoury flavours of a classic burger.

Donut burger. Picture: Supplied

Donut burger. Picture: Supplied

Doughnut-shaped burger? Yes, we are jumping on the TikTok trend.

This innovative dish offers a bold twist on tradition, appealing to adventurous eaters seeking something truly different.

Thank us later!

  • Serves: 4
  • Prep time: About 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 PnP doughnut burgers
  • ¼ cup (60ml) PnP Let’s Cook braai smoky barbeque marinade
  • 4 PnP white seeded burger buns
  • ¼ cup (60g) PnP salted butter
  • ½ cup (125ml) PnP low fat spring onion & chives cream cheese
  • ½ PnP red onion, sliced in rings
  • ¼ PnP Queen pineapple, sliced into rings
  • Handful PnP Let’s Cook Italian parsley, chopped
  • PnP Live Well canola oil, for frying
  • 750g McCain Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
  • Flaky salt

ALSO READ:SA’s got talent: Kayla-Ann Osborn trains Mzansi’s next top chefs

Method

Serve the doughnut burger with sweet potato fries and pair it with Beyerskloof Pinotage.

Braai the doughnut burgers over hot coals for about 6–7 minutes per side, or until cooked and the bacon is crispy. Baste the burgers with the marinade when they are almost cooked to avoid burning the marinade.

Slice burger buns and spread with butter.

Toast buns on medium coals or in a pan. Set aside.

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom bun slices and top with red onion and pineapple, followed by the doughnut burger.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprinkle with parsley and close with the top bun slices.

Heat oil in a pot and fry the sweet potato fries for about 8–10 minutes, or until cooked and crispy. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with salt.

-Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay

Print

Recipe of the day Doughnut Burger

Donut burger. Picture: Supplied

The doughnut burger is a unique culinary creation that combines the sweetness of a glazed doughnut with the savoury flavours of a classic burger. This innovative dish offers a bold twist on tradition, appealing to adventurous eaters seeking something truly different.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 4 PnP doughnut burgers

    • ¼ cup (60ml) PnP Let’s Cook braai smoky barbeque marinade

    • 4 PnP white seeded burger buns

    • ¼ cup (60g) PnP salted butter

    • ½ cup (125ml) PnP low fat spring onion & chives cream cheese

    • ½ PnP red onion, sliced in rings

    • ¼ PnP Queen pineapple, sliced into rings

    • Handful PnP Let’s Cook Italian parsley, chopped

    • PnP Live Well canola oil, for frying

    • 750g McCain Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

    • Flaky salt

Instructions

Serve the doughnut burger with sweet potato fries and pair with Beyerskloof Pinotage.

Braai the doughnut burgers over hot coals for about 6–7 minutes per side, or until cooked and the bacon is crispy. Baste the burgers with marinade when almost cooked, to avoid burning the marinade.

Slice burger buns and spread with butter.

Toast buns on medium coals or in a pan. Set aside.

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom bun slices and top with red onion and pineapple, followed by the doughnut burger.

Sprinkle with parsley and close with the top bun slices.

Heat oil in a pot and fry the sweet potato fries for about 8–10 minutes, or until cooked and crispy. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with salt.

Notes

Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission: What you may have missed so far
News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp