Recipe of the day: Hashbrown and egg cups

Today’s recipe features crispy hashbrown and egg cups, combining savory flavors in a convenient, portable form.
Perfect for busy mornings or brunch gatherings, these tasty treats are sure to please both family and friends.
Let’s dive into the delicious details!
Makes 12
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100
Ingredients:
- 4 potatoes, peeled and grated
- 12 egg yolks + 6 whites
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) melted butter
- Small handful of chives, thinly sliced + extra
- 250 ml (1 cup) cheddar, grated
- Salt and pepper
- ½ x 200 g packet crispy diced bacon
Method:
- Preheat oven to 230°C. Grease 12 cups of a standard cupcake tray with cooking spray.
- Squeeze the excess water from the potatoes. Mix through 1 of the egg whites, butter, chives and cheddar. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the mixture between the greased cups. Use the back of a glass to press the mixture into the cups and up the sides to form a nest. Bake for about 20 minutes or until starting to crisp.
- Add the bacon and an egg yolk to each cup. Divide the remaining egg whites between the cups. Season with salt and pepper.
- Reduce the oven to 200°C. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Remove from the tin and sprinkle with extra chives.
Tips:
- For a vegetarian-friendly option, omit the bacon or replace it with chopped Peppadews.
- Great for breakfast, to pack into lunchboxes, or serve with a green salad for dinner.
