Recipe of the day: Hashbrown and egg cups

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

1 September 2025

03:01 pm

Today’s recipe features crispy hashbrown and egg cups, combining savory flavors in a convenient, portable form.

Hashbrown and egg cups, Picture supplied

Hashbrown and egg cups, Picture supplied

Perfect for busy mornings or brunch gatherings, these tasty treats are sure to please both family and friends.

Let’s dive into the delicious details!

Makes 12

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

Ingredients:

  • 4 potatoes, peeled and grated
  • 12 egg yolks + 6 whites
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) melted butter
  • Small handful of chives, thinly sliced + extra
  • 250 ml (1 cup) cheddar, grated
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ x 200 g packet crispy diced bacon

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 230°C. Grease 12 cups of a standard cupcake tray with cooking spray.
  2. Squeeze the excess water from the potatoes. Mix through 1 of the egg whites, butter, chives and cheddar. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Divide the mixture between the greased cups. Use the back of a glass to press the mixture into the cups and up the sides to form a nest. Bake for about 20 minutes or until starting to crisp.
  4. Add the bacon and an egg yolk to each cup. Divide the remaining egg whites between the cups. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Reduce the oven to 200°C. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the egg whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Remove from the tin and sprinkle with extra chives.

Tips:

  • For a vegetarian-friendly option, omit the bacon or replace it with chopped Peppadews.
  • Great for breakfast, to pack into lunchboxes, or serve with a green salad for dinner.

