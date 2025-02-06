Grinding halt: SA seasoning brand recalls grinder products due to plastic contamination

A mechanism defect resulting in plastic contamination has put seasoning brand Cape Herb & Spice in a bit of a grind...

Popular Cape Town-based seasoning brand Cape Herb & Spice has issued a public recall of several of its large grinder products due to a potential mechanism defect which has resulted in plastic contamination.

In a public announcement this week, the seasoning company revealed in a statement that “some of [its] grinders aren’t grinding as they should”.

According to the statement, the issue stems from a potential defect in the mechanism of the grinders, which “may result in plastic pieces breaking off and being released during use”.

Cape Herb & Spice added that the recall was subsequently initiated to ensure consumer confidence and quality control, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Full list of recalled Cape Herb & Spice grinder products

The affected grinder products include:

Black Peppercorns (185g)

Sea Salt (360g)

Pink Salt (390g)

Rainbow Pepper (175g)

Sweet & Smokey BBQ (230g)

Sizzling Steakhouse (230g)

Seasoned Salt (240g)

Salt & Pepper (310g)

Chilli & Garlic (190g)

Cape Herb & Spice: ‘We take this matter very seriously’

“We have decided to recall these products as our priority is to ensure that our customers can trust the quality of every Cape Herb & Spice product. For us, quality is the best policy. We accept only the best, and that’s exactly what we promise to offer our customers,” said Cape Herb & Spice managing executive, Paul Jibson.

We take this matter very seriously and are committed to resolving it swiftly and responsibly.

The seasoning company confirmed that none of its other grinder products were affected and that it was fully cooperating with relevant food safety authorities and stakeholders to ensure product compliance.

‘Full refund’ on return of grinder products – NCC

In a statement, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it was notified on 30 January 2025 that Cape Herb & Spice was recalling the affected products, which were produced between September 2023 to May 2024.

“NCC urges consumers in possession of these spices to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier or point of purchase for a full refund,” the regulatory body advised.

“The NCC urges suppliers of these products to take all necessary measures to ensure that consumers are informed of these product recalls, and that necessary redress is provided to affected consumers,” NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu stated further.

For further information or assistance regarding the recall, contact Cape Herb & Spice at info@capeherb.co.za

