Gauteng shuts down 296 non-compliant spaza shops

MEC Lebogang Maile said 243 spaza shops and food-handling businesses in the City of Johannesburg have been closed.

Gauteng authorities have shut down 296 non-compliant spaza shops and food-handling facilities as part of the provincial government’s crackdown on illegal and unsafe businesses.

During a media briefing on Sunday, MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile, said compliance continues to be a serious challenge across all municipalities.

The closures come after a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2024 that all spaza shops and food-handling businesses be registered within 21 days. The deadline was later extended to 28 February 2025.

Since then, inspections have revealed widespread non-compliance across Gauteng.

“We will continue to shut down spaza shops and food-handling facilities that are non-compliant in terms of environmental health and safety standards, as well as the legal status of the owners,” said Maile.

Non-compliant spaza shops closed

According to the MEC, 243 spaza shops and food-handling businesses in the City of Johannesburg were shut down after 1 444 were found to violate regulations.

Furthermore, 48 businesses were forced to close in Tshwane following 1 905 non-compliance cases.

Ekurhuleni saw five closures despite recording a staggering 8 848 non-compliant businesses.

The Mogale City and Sedibeng municipalities also found violations, but have not yet enforced any closures.

“Many of these businesses fail to meet basic environmental health and safety standards, while some operate without proper zoning approvals,” Maile stated.

Applications received

According to Maile, municipalities in Gauteng developed an online portal registration system to ease the process for spaza shops and food-handling facilities.

The City of Johannesburg has approved only eight applications from foreign-owned businesses out of the 2 179 applications received.

Similarly, out of 4 109 applications in Tshwane, just 20 foreign-owned businesses have secured approval, while hundreds remain under review by Home Affairs and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“We have been clear from the start: no foreign national who is in the country illegally will be allowed to conduct business in our province,” Maile emphasised.

“We are working closely with Home Affairs and Sars to ensure that only those who comply with South African laws can operate.”

Enforcement measures

Maile reiterated that businesses found operating illegally after being shut down will face severe consequences, including legal action.

“We will continue to shut down non-compliant spaza shops and food-handling facilities. In cases of persistent violations, we will escalate to criminal prosecution,” he warned.

“The horrors of last year, where our children were hospitalised and killed due to foodborne illnesses, must never be repeated. We are taking every measure to ensure that our people are protected,” Maile added.

