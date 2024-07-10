Snuggle up safely: Expert tips for staying warm this winter

With the winter in full force, fireplaces, gas and electric heaters, electric blankets, and hot water bottles become our trusted companions during these chilly days. And, of course, many of us rely on generators and inverters to keep the heat turned up when the power’s out.

However, it’s crucial to prioritise safety. Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance, shares some vital tips to keep your home and family warm and safe this winter.

Open fires

Ensure that your chimney is clean and free from blockages. Use protective screens in front of wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, and fire pits.

Gas heaters

Beware of “dirty gas” sold by rogue fillers who use unauthorised filling methods and products, often involving dangerous substances like jet fuel. This not only poses significant safety risks, it can also damage your heater’s regulators, appliances, and rubber components. Always buy gas from reputable suppliers and check the dates on the cylinders to ensure that they’ve been tested recently. When summer rolls around, store your gas cylinders upright with their safety caps on.

Electric heaters

Keep heaters, both gas and electric, away from flammable objects such as curtains, furniture, and bedding, and don’t drape washing over heaters to dry. Never leave a heater unattended. Turning electric heaters off when not in use isn’t only kinder to your electricity bill, it’s also safer, especially if you have children and pets.

Electric blankets

Your electric blankets should have been stored flat during summer. Before using them, check for frayed cords, exposed wires, and signs of wear and tear, and dispose of them if anything seems less than perfect. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for proper usage, maintenance, and recommended temperature settings. Always unplug electric blankets when not in use or when going to bed, and don’t layer them.

Generators

Never use a generator indoors. While generators should be kept covered and dry in order to prevent shocks and short circuits, they should always be installed in well-ventilated areas that are a safe distance from all the buildings on your property. Generators must be installed by professionals, and you should get a certificate of compliance once the installation is complete. Always allow a generator to cool down before refuelling it, to prevent fuel spills from igniting.

Be aware of the health risks

Generators, heaters, and fires all present a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. This invisible, odorless gas can be deadly to both humans and pets, with symptoms that include headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. Proper ventilation is crucial to prevent this gas from accumulating.

In winter, review your insurance terms for accident coverage. When unsure, talk to your insurer

