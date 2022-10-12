A third of minors on social media lie about their age, study shows

ETX Daily Up

It’s an open secret. Minors are indeed present on social networks. While platforms have restricted access to their platforms to individuals over the age of 13, the young social media fans have no problem lying about their age in order to sign up, as a new study shows.

Social networks unwittingly play host to many minors who pretend to be of age. That’s the conclusion of a British study conducted by Ofcom,* the UK telecommunications regulator. The report focused on users of the six most popular social media platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter.

The study found that 32% of children aged 8-17 pretended to be of age when creating their accounts on these platforms.

This percentage increases to 47% for children aged 8 -15 who claim to be over 16. Among the youngest, the 8-12 year olds, two out of five children (39%) indicated that they were over 16 years old on their profile while a quarter of them (23%) chose to appear as 18 years old.

The goal? To have access to content and or functionalities inaccessible to underage users.

Among the social media networks listed, YouTube ranks as the most popular platform for 87% of 8-17 year olds surveyed. Note that users were also able to reference YouTube Kids. TikTok takes second place (62%),followed by Instagram (47%), Snapchat (46%), Facebook (40%), and Twitter (20%).

Kids aged 8-12 were more likely to admit to creating a profile with a fake birth date, mostly on TikTok (65%), followed by Snapchat (59%), Instagram (54%), Facebook (44%), and finally YouTube (43%). Among 13- to 15-year-olds, three in 10 kids said they chose a birth date to appear older online, with Instagram the platform where the greatest percentage did this (36°.

Too much freedom?

A potential flaw in the various systems since the majority of 8-17 year olds were able to create their profiles without the supervision of their parents. This percentage of such cases is highest on TikTok and Twitter, at 71% and 70% respectively, followed by Instagram (68%), Snapchat (67%, Facebook (55%) and finally YouTube (47%).

The British government appointed Ofcom as the online safety regulator, as part of the “Online Safety Bill,” which aims to make internet access safer for minors.

The issue of moderation and appropriate content offered to users according to the age of their profile came back to the fore at the end of September.

A court found unsafe content on social media networks contributed to the suicide of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old British girl who took her own life in 2017. The girl had been exposed to graphic and dangerous content on Instagram and Pinterest, platforms which she had been signed up to since the age of 12.

*Study conducted between July 14 and 18, 2022, on 1,039 social network users, aged 8 to 17.

