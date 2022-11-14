ASUS ROG Phone 6 now available in South Africa

Faizel Patel

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) South Africa has announced that only one model of the ROG Phone 6 gaming smartphone will be available in South Africa with limited handsets available.

The new ROG Phone 6 series includes the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, the most powerful ROG Phones ever made, said ASUS.

Specifications

The base model that will be available in South Africa is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speeds, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage, ASUS said.

Display

The ROG Phone 6 boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display that uses exclusive ROG tuning technology to achieve a 165 Hz refresh rate, 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and 23 ms ultra-low touch latency.

ASUS said the AirTrigger 6 has been significantly upgraded.

“The ultrasonic sensors fully support various gestures, including new features such as Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.”

Cameras

The ROG Phone 6 series is equipped with a triple-camera array featuring a Sony IMX766 50 MP main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide 13 MP second camera, and a macro camera.

“Enhanced software features include HDR10+ Video Mode, and there’s also a 12 MP front camera for high-quality group selfies and live-streaming videos,” ASUS said.

Battery

The device packs a 6 000 mAh battery capacity that provides extended battery life for long game sessions.

Additional features

The GameFX audio system on ROG Phone 6 features symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers that fire forward for truly balanced stereo sound effects, and there is also a convenient 3.5mm headphone jack.

The sound has been optimised in collaboration with the Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac featuring the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution, which uses patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone’s built-in speakers while enhancing the speakers’ overall sound quality.

Pricing and availability

The ROG Phone 6 is available for pre-order via the official ASUS South Africa e-commerce store for R22 999 and is only available in Phantom Black.