Disney+ now available on PlayStation 5 consoles 

Citizen Reporter

With the December holidays just around the corner, Disney+ will be making its way to the PlayStation gaming console.

The streaming service from The Walt Disney Company announced that the streaming app will be available on PlayStation 5 consoles beginning on 6 December 2022, in South Africa.

Disney+ features over 1 000 films, more than 1 500 series and a slate of 200 exclusive originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Disney+ said it offers fans the greatest stories, all in one place, and the next few months are set to be full of entertainment.

PS5

“This December is no different and PS5 fans can embrace the festive season with a streaming stocking stuffed with viewing pleasures! December on Disney+ means more than just classic Christmas movies (although there are lots of those too!).”

“With blockbusters like Amsterdam landing this month, new episodes of Willow, The Santa Clauses and American Horror Story there is enough to keep the entire family entertained,” it said.

Breaking News: Disney+ is now available on PlayStation 5 consoles – start streaming now!https://t.co/mWrDiBuAtT pic.twitter.com/TLZN9nhybw— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) December 6, 2022

Features

Disney+ said users will have access to high-quality viewing up to 4K, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices.

Users will also have the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set a PIN to access age-appropriate content.

Other platforms

The launch of Disney+ on PlayStation comes after the platform rolled out on the DStv Streama at the start of December, and the Xbox One and Series X|S in September.

Disney+ is also available on Apple TV via a dedicated app on the platform including smartphones and tablets, Android TV and Chromecast devices.

The streaming service launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022, featuring many previously unavailable series and movies.

Pricing

Disney+ is available locally for R119 per month, and at a discounted annual fee of R1 190.

This article was compiled by Faizel Patel.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Netflix drops ‘Harry & Meghan’ teaser trailer